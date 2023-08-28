Close menu

Viktor Hovland's FedEx Cup win on PGA Tour result of hard work on short game

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments26

Viktor Hovland hitting a shot out of a bunker in the final round of the Tour Championship
Hovland is reaping the rewards after working partiularly hard on his short game this year

Viktor Hovland chose the far end of the range, a rare secluded spot in TPC Sawgrass' superb practice facilities, where few spectators could pry.

It was the week of the Players Championship last March. The Norwegian had already made a steady start to the year, one that would eventually turn spectacular, under the watchful eye of his unorthodox and new coach, Joseph Mayo.

Hovland had finished in a share of 10th the week before at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his first top-10 of 2023. This was the biggest week of the year to date and he was grinding, hitting shot after shot from a bunker to the practice green.

The coaching appeared rudimentary. Wandering by, I observed talk in mere fundamentals - stance, ball position, strike points.

Hovland was a study of concentration, taking in every ounce of advice coming from his teacher - a former professional poker player who came into coaching via selling golf launch monitors.

That week at Sawgrass Hovland finished joint third. Then he was second to Brooks Koepka at May's US PGA Championship at Oak Hill before a breakthrough PGA Tour triumph at Jack Nicklaus' Memorial tournament in Ohio a fortnight later.

This was a first PGA Tour win on American soil, the previous three had come in Puerto Rico and Mexico. He won scoring seven under par at Muirfield Village, a first triumph on a genuinely penal layout.

Four months on, he can now boast victory in the season-long FedEx Cup, shooting the joint lowest aggregate score with East Lake specialist Xander Schauffele at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. This triumph came a week after victory in the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, the venue of the 2003 US Open.

The new world number four has banked a record $34.5m (£27.4m) in prize money in 2023 and will take his place in Europe's Ryder Cup team next month as arguably the hottest player on the planet.

His past 11 rounds rounds have all been in the 60's; 64, 65, 69, 69, 68, 65, 61, 68, 64, 66, 63. He is a combined 46 under par for the concluding three PGA Tour play-off events.

No one can score like that without wonderful wedges, yet this is a golfer who for much of his professional career chipped like a rank amateur.

"Before, when I was standing over every shot, I was like, 'don't duff it, skull it, don't leave it in the bunker'," Hovland recently admitted. "Me and a buddy of mine, we made up this saying: Just land it on and keep it on. We set the bar pretty low when we had a chip."

Hovland began working with Mayo at the start of this year and also uses European Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari as a performance coach. The Italian is a stats guru and they quickly identified tactical flaws in the Norwegian's game.

Far too frequently the naturally aggressive Hovland would short-side himself with eight-iron to wedge approaches, thereby compounding perceived chipping weaknesses by leaving difficult scrambles.

Last year he ranked 191st in strokes gained around the greens. He was only a world class golfer because of extraordinary prowess in his ball-striking.

Now the 25-year-old competes with commendable maturity as well as security around the greens. "Viktor plays well within himself and he's a smart player," Nicklaus observed after the Memorial.

"This is going to be one of many wins that he's going to have as time goes on."

Prophetic words from the record breaking 18-times major winner and Hovland is quick to acknowledge Mayo's contribution to what is fast becoming fulfilment of great golfing potential.

"He's been awesome," Hovland said. "We've been texting back and forth for a long time, but not really about the golf swing, just we've always had a great relationship.

"He's a very interesting guy. I like just picking people's brains, and his is an interesting brain to pick.

"Ever since he's been on the team, it's been great to have someone look at my game from a completely different standpoint. He might be one of the only golf instructors that never watches golf."

Hovland says Mayo brought "a fresh set of eyes".

"He's just brought a lot of math and physics to my golf game," the Oslo-born star added. "We've just applied that, put a lot of hours in, and funnily enough it works."

The most striking improvement has come around the greens where Hovland now has a success rate of 62.1% compared with a tour average of 58.45. Small but key margins.

"When I start to see the short game come around, I believe I have all the shots," he said. "I just saw the shots that I was able to pull off in tournaments and in highly stressful situations.

"I coupled that with the course management stuff and the attitude, handling bad bounces, handling bogeys, handling bad shots.

"When I started to see that, I wasn't stressed when I showed up to a golf tournament or a golf course. It was like, OK, whatever happens happens."

Hovland will be playing his second Ryder Cup at Marco Simone near Rome at the end of next month and will surely be one of Europe's most valuable team members as they try to wrestle back the trophy from the United States.

"He just keeps his foot on the pedal," Rory McIlroy, the man he replaced as FedEx Cup champion observed. "He's one of the best drivers of the golf ball in the world.

"As we all know he's improved around the greens this year. That's been the difference from being a top-10 player in the world to what he's done this year.

"Winning at Memorial, winning last week, having a chance at Oak Hill. So, yeah, (he is a) hell of a player.

"He works incredibly hard. Nothing but respect for how he goes about his business. True professional. For someone that's still so young, he's got quite an old head on those shoulders."

European Ryder Cup fans should be delighted.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 17:01

    Class act …… the following could learn valuable lessons

    1. Hatton miserable sod appalling behaviour
    2. Mcilroy - rabbit rabbit rabbit I I I

    Hope Victor takes 5 points next month he could be the difference

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 16:59

    Great result for a golfer who really is a nice bloke as well, was great to see someone take the lead and keep his foot on the pedal, no way was he letting anyone catch him... Also a good showing from a number of other Europeans so Rome could be a scintillating watch in a few weeks time.

  • Comment posted by watchingfromLA, today at 16:55

    So many consecutive rounds in the 60’s. Without question currently the best golfer and he has made plenty of money. Not the LIV “no performance required and get rich quick type”, but prize money and trophies. The stuff that makes you smile and you don’t have to play in a team that makes you sound like an eight year old. Well played Mr. Hovland. Refreshingly talented!

  • Comment posted by The Blue Golf Ball, today at 16:43

    It is refreshing that todays tops golfers are all well grounded, are likable and whom actually enjoy the sport they play. It makes you want to watch it.

    Back in the day it use to be a game for grumpy old men who liked to complain.

    Looking forward to the Ryder Cup.

    • Reply posted by ollie300, today at 16:58

      ollie300 replied:
      Perhaps the grumpy old men have eloped to LIV thinking golf would come begging to get them back ,however what we have seen is flourishing of top quality younger players who've brought the exitement back to the game,

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 16:38

    What a player!!! Zero hypocrisy and a nice bloke too. Hopefully breaks his major duck soon. Could easily end up the European goat.

  • Comment posted by Sene Valley, today at 16:37

    Lovely golfer and a very likeable lad who does his talking on the course.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:34

    I am feeling a bit more optimistic about Europe’s chances in the Ryder Cup after recent events. I hope the form of Hovland will prove inspirational to the other members of what is shaping us to be a very strong team.

    • Reply posted by Sick Boy, today at 16:51

      Sick Boy replied:
      Dont see anything in it. I think the first 6 to 8 players are well matched, and the final four will be a decent amount of rookies on both sides. The US rookies will have the better WR, but i dont think that counts for much to be honest. Our will have the crowd on their side.
      Should be a great event

  • Comment posted by Puzzled, today at 16:30

    Mayo - a golf coach who never watches golf. You couldn't make it up!!!

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 16:28

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Mark Grundy, today at 16:14

    A pleasure to watch, bring it on in Rome.

  • Comment posted by Gerg, today at 16:10

    Will certainly need to SWING by his bank first thing after the bank holiday to PUTT in that massive cheque, need to leave early as has a FAIRWAY to go to his local branch.

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 16:10

    Unbelievable golf over the last 3 weeks,
    VH now looks he has the game to challenge for majors, looking good for Europe just in time for the Ryder cup, Rahm game looks a little out of sorts though.

  • Comment posted by Jerapah, today at 16:08

    Absolutely incredible! Let's hope he brings his success to the Ryder Cup.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 16:08

    Will certainly need to SWING by his bank first thing after the bank holiday to PUTT in that massive cheque, need to leave early as has a FAIRWAY to go to his local branch.

  • Comment posted by Folkestone lad, today at 16:07

    Great to watch, a man at the top of his game. Bodes well for the Ryder cup.

  • Comment posted by Brookhouse, today at 16:04

    Now that he's using Mayo there will be 'salad days' ahead for Viktor!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:03

    Thinking calmly, not getting stressed, not being a greedy money grabber or an egotist - all things that make it very refreshing to see him win...

    • Reply posted by gg, today at 16:13

      gg replied:
      I guess that 18m just fell in his lap.

  • Comment posted by chedter_stop, today at 16:00

    He seems so likeable and always has a smile on his face. Hopefully can take this into Ryder Cup - really happy for him

    • Reply posted by vikingsarecoming, today at 16:34

      vikingsarecoming replied:
      It's a joy to watch him play and listen to him speak afterwards. Hopefully he won't take after Rory in the talking side.

      Long may he continue to entertain us!

  • Comment posted by NeverMind, today at 15:50

    Great play which (hopefully) bodes well for the Ryder Cup🤞🏻

