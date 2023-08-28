Last updated on .From the section Golf

Vu has won the Chevron Championship and the Women's Open this year.

World number one Lilia Vu and second-ranked Nelly Korda are among nine automatic qualifiers who will represent the United States at the Solheim Cup next month.

LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang, who won the Mizuho Americas Open on her professional debut in June, is also named.

The team, captained by Stacy Lewis, is made up by Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang, Andrea Lee and Lexi Thompson, Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin.

"I am so excited to have these nine players on the team," said Lewis.

"The last year has been exciting - and challenging - and to have these players locked in has me pumped for the week in Spain.

"Even the rookies aren't true rookies in my eyes. Over the last two years they have proven to be great competitors and I have no doubt that they won't be overwhelmed by the experience."

Thompson, who is making her sixth appearance at the tournament, and Zhang qualified as the two highest-ranked Americans who were not in the top seven of the country's Solheim Cup standings.

Ewing, Knight and Yin round out the team as Lewis' captain's picks.

"It's an honour to be on this team, for me to be with the best players in the world as well as be an athlete that represents her country," said Zhang.

"I can't wait to go to Spain and tee it up with these amazing girls, and at the same time represent the red, white and blue."

The tournament starts on 22 September at the Finca Cortesin in Andalusia, Spain, as the US look to dethrone reigning champions Europe.