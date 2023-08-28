Close menu

Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas among six US wildcard picks

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments26

Brooks Koepka with the PGA Championship trophy following his win in May
Brooks Koepka won this year's PGA Championship to secure his fifth major

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas have been named among United States captain Zach Johnson's six wildcard picks for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

US PGA champion Koepka missed out on the points needed to qualify automatically after joining LIV Golf last year.

Thomas failed to qualify for the season-ending FedEx Cup play-offs.

Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth are also picked for the match against Europe.

They join automatic qualifiers Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the 12-man team.

"A lot of time, lot of energy has gone into this process," said Johnson.

"I'm very confident in these six [picks]. That confidence comes from simply surrounding myself with great people.

"These are six guys who make the other guys whole."

The 44th Ryder Cup against takes place from 29 September to 1 October at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome.

Three of the four major winners in 2023 are on Johnson's team for the tournament.

Harman won The Open, Clark won the US Open and Koepka claimed the PGA Championship.

Thomas, 30, is a Ryder Cup veteran but has struggled this year, missing cuts at the US Open and The Open and failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

"Justin Thomas is one of the most talented players on the PGA Tour in my opinion," Johnson said.

"He has been, without question, the heart and soul of US Ryder Cup teams, our emotional leader.

"Overall [he has] a fantastic Ryder Cup record. His passion for the Ryder Cup is very evident. In my mind he is born for this and you just don't leave JT at home."

Koepka, who is the only LIV Golf player on the team, could only earn qualifying points towards the Ryder Cup at the major championships because the PGA of America did not count LIV Golf events for their rankings.

"A five-time major champion, he is built in my mind for the biggest of stages and there's no bigger stage than the Ryder Cup," said Johnson.

USA are the holders of the Ryder Cup after a record 19-9 victory in Wisconsin in 2021.

But they have not won on European soil for 30 years, their last victory on the continent coming at the Belfry in Warwickshire in 1993 with a 15-13 win.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by YasyMeva, today at 16:00

    Being an outsider to this match-up (living in the UK and not European - that flag has nothing to do with us anymore) it's a case of picking the more likeable side. And that's easy. U...S...A...!!

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 15:59

    You JT haters know absolutely nothing about golf! The guy is pure class on and off the course. He’s had a poor year for his standards but he’s as tough as they come. I would have him in my team any day.

  • Comment posted by PleaseStopRaining, today at 15:58

    Lots of rookies in here - on first glance, doesn’t feel as strong as the last US team of 2 years ago and with some of the Europeans starting to fire up, this is building up to a great contest. Bring on September 29th.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 15:58

    So, we will be spared the fake & gruesome Koepka/DeShambles love in thank goodness!!

  • Comment posted by sam, today at 15:57

    This will be a very interesting Ryder Cup!

  • Comment posted by JLM, today at 15:57

    Europe one up!

  • Comment posted by Gary Freer, today at 15:56

    Netflix needed JT, Little Rickie and Jordan in there….They will miss the Mad Scientist

  • Comment posted by molyyyyy, today at 15:55

    Feel sorry for Lucas Glover recently won two tournaments in a row, but doesn't get picked. Justin Thomas rarely makes two cuts in a row, gets picked, Dreadful decision.

  • Comment posted by turbowoowoo, today at 15:54

    2023 Ryder Cup has gone from an FA Cup final to a conference league play off…. A great event without the best golfers

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 15:50

    I hope Luke Donald does not go down the same route as Johnson in picking his mates. Europe have nothing to fear if they inject some fresh faces into the team.

  • Comment posted by golfjon, today at 15:49

    Zac Johnson has backtracked by selecting a LIV player after previously ruling anyone from the rebels.
    Hopefully there will be some animosity in their team. Add to that his preference for a player so badly out of form. Come on Justin Thomas and drag Jordan down to your level of performance.
    Come on Europe.

    • Reply posted by bennybeaver, today at 15:52

      bennybeaver replied:
      Spieth only just made the playoffs and didn’t impress.

  • Comment posted by Kenny, today at 15:47

    Got to feel for Keegan Bradley more than most. He's been better than Spieth, Burns, and Thomas over the season. Plenty RC experience too - Thomas pick not a massive surprise but he's wild off the tee these days and rough is set up super thick

    • Reply posted by YasyMeva, today at 16:02

      YasyMeva replied:
      That club twirl though...

  • Comment posted by Sick Boy, today at 15:45

    Either very brave or very stupid from Zach. Thomas can barely hit the proverbial barn door at the moment. Bradley, DeChambeau and Glover must be very dissappointed.
    But as a European, good news. I think we´d all rather see Thomas rocking up. than those other three. I bet Thomas doesnt get a game in the foursomes though.

    • Reply posted by bennybeaver, today at 15:46

      bennybeaver replied:
      Surly he will as Johnson has to back his pick.

  • Comment posted by x5ntnd73, today at 15:44

    As a European, I am delighted that Justin Thomas has been selected!

  • Comment posted by displayName, today at 15:44

    JT??? Really?? Talk about taking someone because of their name rather than how they've been playing this season!

    • Reply posted by Wakefield Owl, today at 15:56

      Wakefield Owl replied:
      But have you seen his matchplay record? One of the toughest competitors out there.

  • Comment posted by slamdunc, today at 15:41

    Cameron Young and Keegan Bradley very unlucky

    • Reply posted by bennybeaver, today at 15:43

      bennybeaver replied:
      Very hard done by I would say. He picked his good mate over them.

  • Comment posted by bennybeaver, today at 15:39

    What a travesty. Thomas is miles off form hardly made a cut I do not see how he can justify his pick. It shows Johnson to be weak unable to disappoint a good mate. The real in form candidates must be livid.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 15:39

    In form Keegan Bradley & Lucas Glover both miss out whilst JT gets a pick when he's hitting it sideways ! Interesting selection!

  • Comment posted by 00353, today at 15:38

    Strong US team. I hope Team Europe win but the US players showed guile and stamina last time round. Worryingly hopeful !! Come on Europe !

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, today at 15:38

    This is gonna be quite the Ryder Cup - and I mean in a good way

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport