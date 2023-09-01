Last updated on .From the section Golf

Mehaffey is on four under at the halfway stage

Olivia Mehaffey and Leona Maguire are tied for 19th, six shots behind leader Diksha Dagar, after the second round of the Irish Open.

Banbridge golfer Mehaffey and Cavan's Maguire are both on four under at the halfway stage at Dromoland Castle.

Mehaffey followed her opening-round 69 with a 71 on Friday while Maguire had the same scores in reverse.

Indian Dagar followed her opening-day 65 with a two-under 69 that was enough to take her to 10 under par.

That sees her sitting one shot clear of Dutchwoman Anne van Dam (66), American Gurleen Kaur (69) and France's Emma Grechi (69). Anne-Lise Caudal (68), also of France, is a shot further back in fifth.

Four other Irish golfers - Kate Lanigan, Sara Byrne, Emma Fleming and Beth Coulter - made it to day three but Aine Donegan, Victoria Craig, Aideen Walsh and Olivia Costello did not make the cut.