Last updated on .From the section Golf

Great Britain and Ireland are seeking to win the Walker Cup first time since 2015

Great Britain and Ireland lead the United States 7½-4½ after day one of the Walker Cup at St Andrews.

Americans Dylan Menante and Gordon Sargent won the opening foursome but the hosts took the next three.

And, in the afternoon singles, John Gough, Mark Power, Liam Nolan and Calum Scott won to give Great Britain and Ireland their three-point advantage.

There are four foursome matches and ten singles ties on Sunday.

"It's obviously been a great day result wise for Great Britain and Ireland, but it's been hard fought," said captain Stuart Wilson.

"Our guys showed grit and determination and kept fighting and managed to get some points to get us ahead on the board, so well done to our guys.

"But it's all to play for as far as we're concerned, no matter what the gap in the points is."

American captain Mike McCoy said: "It wasn't the day we were looking for. The message tomorrow is win some points.

"We expect the wind is going to blow a little bit like it did this afternoon and the golf course is going to play more difficult, but we've got a talented group of players and I think they're ready to step up and give us an opportunity."