Maguire went into the third round six shots off the lead

Ireland's Leona Maguire fell to eight shots behind leader Anne van Dam after the third round of the Irish Open.

Having started the third day six shots off the lead, Maguire carded a second successive 69 to leave her tied for 15th on seven under-par.

Banbridge golfer Olivia Mehaffey was tied with Maguire after day two but a third-round 72 sees her in a tie for 30th place on four under.

Dutchwoman van Dam is in front on 15-under after she again carded a 66.

Sweden's Lisa Pettersson is second on 12-under, while Alice Hewson from England and India's Diksha Dagar , the leader going into day three, are a further shot back.