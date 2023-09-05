Watch: Shane Lowry on Europe's Ryder Cup chances

Shane Lowry says he wants to "show people what I'm made of" at the Ryder Cup after being selected for Europe as one of the six wildcard picks.

The Irishman, who has not posted a top-10 finish since February, was picked by Europe captain Luke Donald on Monday.

LIV Golf player Richard Bland has said Poland's Adrian Meronk deserved a pick ahead of Lowry, but the 36-year-old says he is "confident" in his ability.

"Well, people have their opinion," said 2019 Open champion Lowry.

"Adrian has had a great year and obviously he's unfortunate to miss out, but somebody has to miss out.

"I'm not going to sit here and disagree with Luke Donald. It was his decision at the end of the day, if he thinks that somebody else is better for this team than he [Meronk] was."

Lowry, who also received a captain's pick to make his debut in 2021, finished 11th on the European points list and eighth on the world points list, with the top three on each qualifying automatically.

The Irishman joins automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre and fellow wildcard picks Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard and Ludvig Aberg for the match against the United States at the Marco Simone course in Rome from 29 September to 1 October.

Meronk missed out despite winning the Italian Open on the Ryder Cup course in May and sitting third in the DP World Tour rankings.

Lowry says his form "has not been the greatest", but has backed himself to repay Donald's faith as Europe look to regain the cup after a record 19-9 defeat by the US in Wisconsin two years ago.

"If you look at the way the team was picked, there's not many players playing that weren't in the top 12, myself included," added Lowry, who was speaking before this week's Irish Open at The K Club.

"And that's why you have six picks, so you have the chance to pick the 12 best players.

"I personally think that's the right way to go about it and I think we have the best 12 players from Europe coming to play this Ryder Cup, and I think we're in form.

"A lot of players are in very good form, as you've seen over the last few weeks, and I think we're going to give it a great go this year.

"I'm very confident in my own ability, and I know what I can bring. My form probably has not been the greatest, but in some of the bigger events I've played some of my best golf and there's nothing bigger than the Ryder Cup.

"Hopefully I can go to Rome and show people what I'm made of."

Lowry selection 'never in doubt' - Harrington

Padraig Harrington, the captain who picked Lowry for Europe's defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021, says his compatriot's inclusion this time around was "never in doubt".

"In my day, I don't know what they do now, but you look at rounds under pressure," said Harrington.

"Rounds in majors, Sunday rounds and Shane is very strong in those. Whereas someone may say 'his form isn't great', Shane doesn't get up for playing a smaller event - that's his nature.

"He's played very well under pressure on the big golf courses. He's done well in the majors this year, he's done well under pressure and that's what you're looking for in the Ryder Cup."