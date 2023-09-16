Last updated on .From the section Golf

Aberg only turned professional in June

BMW PGA Championship - third round -16 L Aberg (Swe); -14 C Syme (Sco), T Fleetwood (Eng); -13 C Shinkwin (Eng), R Fox (Aus); -12 J Rahm (Spa) Selected others: -11 T Hatton (Eng), M Helligkilde (Den); -10 R Hoshino (Jpn), T Dentry (Bel); -9 S Lowry (Ire), R Ramsey (Sco); -6 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden leads going into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship, closing on 16 under par, two shots clear of Scot Connor Syme and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Callum Shinkwin and Ryan Fox are one shot further back on 13 under.

Just six shots separate the top 12 contenders.

World number two Jon Rahm, who has finished second on both previous appearances at Wentworth, is 12 under after a third round 66.

Aberg, who only turned professional in June and is part of Europe's team for the Ryder Cup later this month, also shot 66.

The 23-year-old fired in an eagle and five birdies, and his only black mark was on the 13th where he holed a 35-foot putt to limit the damage to a bogey.

"Wentworth is one of the events I've watched growing up," he told Sky Sports.

"To be here leading after Saturday is pretty cool. All I can do is try and prepare, do the things that work for me and keep my head cold."