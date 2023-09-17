Last updated on .From the section Golf

Fox's five-under final round of 67 sealed victory

BMW PGA Champonship final leaderboard -18 R Fox (NZ); -17 T Hatton (Eng), A Rai (Eng); -16 J Rahm (Spa); -15 V Hovland (Nor); -14 T Fleetwood (Eng); -13 R McIlroy (NI), A Scott (Aus), C Shinkwin (Eng) Selected others: -10 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 R Ramsey (Sco); -7 A Meronk (Pol); -5 J Rose (Eng), L Donald (Eng); -4 R MacIntyre (Sco)

New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovered from a triple bogey to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth ahead of England's Tyrrell Hatton and Aaron Rai.

Fox suffered a seven at the third, but hit eight birdies for a round of 67 to finish one shot ahead on 18 under.

Hatton, who won the tournament in 2020, led by four shots at one stage but a bogey at the 15th damaged his hopes.

Rai then clipped the hole with a putt for an eagle on the 18th which would have forced a play-off.

"I certainly didn't think I'd be talking to you [as the winner] after the third hole today," Fox told Sky Sports.

"I've always struggled a little bit around here. I think I've snuck maybe one top 20 and struggled to make any cuts. To have a back nine like that, especially after how I started, was amazing."

It was an emotional victory for Fox, whose father-in-law died in recent months while the Kiwi welcomed the arrival of a second child.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg had led by two shots overnight but a poor start contributed to a four-over round of 76.

Hatton, another member of Europe's Ryder Cup team later this month, led by four shots after hitting seven birdies and one bogey on the first 12 holes.

But he drove out of bounds on the 15th and finished the hole with a bogey immediately after play resumed following an 80-minute delay caused by to the threat of lightning.

Hatton holed from eight feet for a birdie on the 18th to join Fox on 17 under, before Rai's long eagle attempt to leapfrog the pair agonisingly caught the edge of the hole and stayed out.

That left Fox with a birdie putt from six feet to win and he calmly holed for his fourth DP World Title and the biggest triumph of his career.

Spaniard Jon Rahm, who had been runner-up on each of his two previous appearances at Wentworth, carded an erratic 68 to claim fourth place on 16 under.

He was one of seven European Ryder Cup players in the top 10, with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy surging through the field with a 65 to finish joint seventh.