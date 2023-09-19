Close menu

Gary Woodland: Former US Open champion has surgery to remove brain tumour

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Gary Woodland with the 2019 US Open trophy
Woodland was the world number 25 when winning his maiden title at Pebble Beach

Former US Open champion Gary Woodland has undergone surgery to remove a tumour on his brain.

The American, 39, who won the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach, revealed the diagnosis last month.

He said he had decided to have surgery after consulting specialists and talking with his family.

"After a long surgery the majority of the tumour has been removed," read a statement on Woodland's social media accounts.

It added: "At this time, the family requests space and privacy to be together. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers as he gets started on the road to recovery."

The four-time PGA Tour winner has played in 24 events this year, finishing in the top 10 on two occasions.

