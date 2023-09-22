Solheim Cup: Europe v US latest score
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Find out what drove him to establish an internet giant and change the way the world shops
How to cover a headline-grabbing former president who falsely claims he never lost the election?
The return of the audio drama series set in the world of Doctor Who
Mutlu Kaya has forgiven the bullet that took her voice, but not the man who fired it
This Seattle Mariner leapfrogged Oakland Athletics towards their 7-2 win.
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.
Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.