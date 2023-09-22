Solheim Cup: US lead Europe 4-0 after opening session at Finca Cortesin
Last updated on .From the section Golf
The United States claimed a clean sweep of all four matches in the opening session of the Solheim Cup to lead 4-0.
Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight crushed Europe's Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen 5&4 to win the first point.
The pairings of Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist took their matches to the last but both lost by one hole.
Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant fought back from losing the first three holes to level but lost 2&1.
More to follow.
