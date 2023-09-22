Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number three Nelly Korda and US Open champion Allisen Corpuz held their nerve to win on the last

The United States claimed a clean sweep of all four matches in the opening session of the Solheim Cup to lead 4-0.

Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight crushed Europe's Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen 5&4 to win the first point.

The pairings of Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist took their matches to the last but both lost by one hole.

Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant fought back from losing the first three holes to level but lost 2&1.

