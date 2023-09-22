Close menu

Solheim Cup: US lead Europe 4-0 after opening session at Finca Cortesin

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Finca Cortesin, Spain

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments2

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz high-five at the Solheim Cup
World number three Nelly Korda and US Open champion Allisen Corpuz held their nerve to win on the last

The United States claimed a clean sweep of all four matches in the opening session of the Solheim Cup to lead 4-0.

Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight crushed Europe's Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen 5&4 to win the first point.

The pairings of Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier and Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist took their matches to the last but both lost by one hole.

Swedish rookies Maja Stark and Linn Grant fought back from losing the first three holes to level but lost 2&1.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by acebest, today at 12:17

    Well its all over, time to cut the lawn !

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 12:17

    The only player to play any decent golf for Europe in the morning Boutier, she is not playing this afternoon. Crazy decision. Europe will struggle again this afternoon!

Top Stories

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport