Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald have both won the Ryder Cup four times as a player

Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone, Rome Date: 29 September-1 October

Rory McIlroy is ready to answer captain Luke Donald's call to "lead with my clubs" in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

Northern Ireland's four-time major winner has been impressed with Donald's captaincy and is eager to support him, with deeds more than words.

"He doesn't expect me to stand up there and make big speeches or say a lot of things," said McIlroy, 34.

"As Luke said, [I can] lead with my clubs, making birdies and getting blue on the board."

The world number two added: "If I can lead by example and be the first one to the team room if there is a meeting, first one on the bus on the way to the course.

"Anything like that where I'm still doing all the things that you should do and not getting complacent, that's the way I would like to lead."

Europe's Ryder Cup team take on the United States at the Marco Simone course in Rome from 29 September to 1 October.

McIlroy is preparing to make his seventh Ryder Cup appearance, having helped Europe win the trophy on four occasions.

Englishman Donald, 45, who won all four of the Ryder Cups he played in, assumed the captaincy from Henrik Stenson after the Dane was sacked for joining LIV Golf.

He highlighted McIlroy's leadership potential in a news conference external-link before the Irish Open earlier in September.

"I think he's been fantastic," McIlroy said of Donald.

"He took the job in very weird circumstances I guess but he's taken it in his stride and he's been fantastic with me.

"I'm sure he's had a lot more interaction with some of the rookies and the new guys that are on the team. I feel at this point I can take care of myself a little bit.

"But if you speak to everyone we've all been really pleased with the job him and all of his team have done so far. It's been great."