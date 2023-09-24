Close menu

Solheim Cup: Europe retain trophy with 14-14 tie with US in Spain

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Finca Cortesin, Spain

80

Spain's Carlota Ciganda sensationally holed the putt that saw Europe retain the Solheim Cup as they tied 14-14 with the United States in her homeland.

Ciganda knocked in a two-footer on the 17th to beat Nelly Korda in a nerve-shredding finale at Finca Cortesin.

She won all four matches she played in and was immediately hugged by her emotional captain Suzann Pettersen.

"I think it was meant to be. It came down to Carlota, in Spain, in her own hands," said Pettersen.

"I walked with her down 16 and said, 'Is this how you wanted it? Because it's all in your hands in now.' And she was like, 'I'm up for it'."

Ciganda added: "I'm so happy just to do this for Suzann, for Spain. I'm just so proud. I'm so happy to do this for everyone here of the family, the Spanish crowd, this is just amazing.

"When I saw Suzann on 16, she told me a couple of things, and I was like, 'I'm just going to do this for her, because I love her and she deserves this'."

The teams were locked together at 8-8 heading into Sunday's 12 singles matches with defending champions Europe needing to get to 14 to keep the cup.

The US needed 14½ points to regain the trophy they last won in 2017 and for large parts of Sunday looked like they were going to achieve their aim.

But a quite thrilling final hour saw Europe fight back, as they have been doing since losing the opening session 4-0 on Friday.

Caroline Hedwall produced the most stunning turnaround, winning five of the last six holes to win her match against Ally Ewing from three down after 12. The Swede, one of Pettersen's wildcard picks, repaid her captain in full, holing big putts on 16 and 17 as she secured what turned out to be a valuable point.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by WCIHIS, today at 17:12

    That sets the scene nicely for next week. Looking for a European double. Please though Sky lose McGinley from the commentary.

  • Comment posted by Brownloather, today at 17:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:11

    I love how the people who feared the worst after the first session on Friday are not coming out saying they got it completely wrong like i have

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 17:11

    Seen better golf at the local Sunday medal tbh.

  • Comment posted by itsgrimonHYS, today at 17:10

    The regular dinosaurs just falling over themselves to come up with criticism...............

    Relevant only between your ears....

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 17:05

    Short putts missed… could it be that they are human after all and not robots… nerves do strange things 👍

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:04

    What is it with the Spanish players and playing these team events. They all seem to thrive in the atmosphere. Seve, Olazabal, Garcia and now Ciganda. They show so much passion that they all give a hundred per cent

    • Reply posted by Estuary1971, today at 17:12

      Estuary1971 replied:
      Have you ever considered emigration as an option?

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:04

    Well done Europe

  • Comment posted by ExLufty, today at 17:02

    Yes Euro retained the cup but didnt WIN it .. Hall had such a short putt to win her match but threw the half point we needed to WIN it outright. She was not on form and hasnt been for months.

  • Comment posted by scorpio09, today at 17:01

    exciting to the end, but I have never seen so many short putts missed by both teams...

  • Comment posted by YAMS, today at 17:00

    Howe about tipping off the match ref. now eh Ewing? Karma.

  • Comment posted by van, today at 16:58

    Congratulations to Europe and commiserations to the US Team. Magnificent finish by Carlotato win it for Europe.

  • Comment posted by youcantbeserious, today at 16:58

    Its bizarre celebrations for a tie. I look back at Australia retaining the ashes and it really is a mute point. They need to have a super over, aka super hole. Choose your four best players, send them out and play sudden death, that would be insanely spectacular.

    • Reply posted by Kevlar118, today at 17:04

      Kevlar118 replied:
      Was thinking the same. Haven’t seen a draw celebrated that much since Scotland beat England 0-0 in the football a couple of years ago.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 16:58

    The coverage today and for the past three days has been so bias towards the Europeans that you forgot they were playing another team. They showed every putt from Europe and showed less of the putts made by the US team. And today they showed more of the Europeans making good shots and more bad shots from the US team when it was not like that. I suppose the US coverage is the complete opposite

    • Reply posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 17:06

      Sir Bryan Robson replied:
      All you’ve done is moan in your comments all weekend. It’s nice for the women.

  • Comment posted by paddyC, today at 16:52

    Congratulations, but wow is the putting just atrocious.
    Just terrible from short range
    The men regularly drain 25-30 footers and the ladies are regularly missing 5-10 footers.
    Riveting nonetheless

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:54

      Wee Brian replied:
      Utter drivel.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:52

    Remember on Friday after the morning session. All the self styled experts telling us where they going wrong, blaming the captain and telling us it was all over.
    They were talking nonsense. I hope they will be coming on today to apologise for being so wrong.
    Congratulations to both teams for an epic contest.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:06

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I have apologised. But admit it, you were also fearing the worst after that drubbing in the first session

  • Comment posted by JTK 1701, today at 16:52

    Those last two irons from Ciganda in 16 & 17 where absolute class - great achievement after Friday morning.

  • Comment posted by Just__Facts, today at 16:51

    Great job team 🇪🇺 a certain HYS serial poster will be very disappointed with this after predicting an easy USA win. Back in your box.

