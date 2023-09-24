Spain's Carlota Ciganda sensationally holed the putt that saw Europe retain the Solheim Cup as they tied 14-14 with the United States in her homeland.

Ciganda knocked in a two-footer on the 17th to beat Nelly Korda in a nerve-shredding finale at Finca Cortesin.

She won all four matches she played in and was immediately hugged by her emotional captain Suzann Pettersen.

"I think it was meant to be. It came down to Carlota, in Spain, in her own hands," said Pettersen.

"I walked with her down 16 and said, 'Is this how you wanted it? Because it's all in your hands in now.' And she was like, 'I'm up for it'."

Ciganda added: "I'm so happy just to do this for Suzann, for Spain. I'm just so proud. I'm so happy to do this for everyone here of the family, the Spanish crowd, this is just amazing.

"When I saw Suzann on 16, she told me a couple of things, and I was like, 'I'm just going to do this for her, because I love her and she deserves this'."

The teams were locked together at 8-8 heading into Sunday's 12 singles matches with defending champions Europe needing to get to 14 to keep the cup.

The US needed 14½ points to regain the trophy they last won in 2017 and for large parts of Sunday looked like they were going to achieve their aim.

But a quite thrilling final hour saw Europe fight back, as they have been doing since losing the opening session 4-0 on Friday.

Caroline Hedwall produced the most stunning turnaround, winning five of the last six holes to win her match against Ally Ewing from three down after 12. The Swede, one of Pettersen's wildcard picks, repaid her captain in full, holing big putts on 16 and 17 as she secured what turned out to be a valuable point.

