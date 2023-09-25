Close menu

Solheim Cup: Carlota Ciganda delivered for Europe against US at course not fit for purpose

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

comments75

Dame Laura Davies says it was no coincidence that Spain's Carlotta Ciganda ensured Europe retained the Solheim Cup on the Costa del Sol.

Britain's most enduring and successful female golfer also ranks the thrilling climax to the continent's defence of the trophy as one of the most exciting she has ever witnessed.

And it is impossible to argue with Davies' assessment.

Ciganda's extraordinary birdies on the 16th and 17th holes at Finca Cortesin to beat Nelly Korda in the penultimate match prompted joyous celebrations among exuberant European fans.

It was another Solheim thriller, spoiled only by the haphazard organisation at the Spanish venue and underfunded television coverage. The players and fans deserved better.

Not that Europe's dynamic dozen, led by Norwegian skipper Suzann Pettersen, cared much as they partied long into Sunday night after a 14-14 tie against Stacy Lewis' plucky Americans.

"It was amazing wasn't it," Davies told BBC Sport, after Ciganda prompted those raucous and royal celebrations next to the 17th green.

It had been the intention all along to give the Spaniard the chance of being Europe's hero in the first Solheim Cup to be staged on Spanish soil. "That's why we put here there," Davies said.

"We thought the last two matches would be important. As it turned out it was matches 10 and 11, really.

"We had the thought of her holing the winning putt. As it was it was the retaining putt. The fact that Carlotta was there and the king was by the green, it doesn't get much better."

Ciganda had been pegged back to all square after 15 holes by Korda, who then sent an accurate approach to six feet on the 16th. But then destiny took its dramatic hold.

The 33-year-old from Pamplona knocked her second shot to tap-in range, sending thousands of European fans into raptures. The volume cranked further when she holed the putt that put her back in front.

Moments later, Ciganda nearly knocked the stick out of the hole with her tee shot on the par-three 17th and Korda was beaten, prompting pandemonium. On a day of unrelenting fluctuation, fortune finally rested with the home team.

"For excitement, it probably has to be one on of the best ever," Davies, who played in a dozen Solheim Cups including the inaugural match in 1990, said of this compelling contest.

The winner of an astonishing 87 titles says only Pettersen's heroics at Gleneagles four years ago, when the Norwegian sank the winning putt in the final match on the course, could rival the events of last weekend.

"I think Suzann Pettersen's putt on 18 in Scotland was number one, but this is probably number two in Solheim stuff," Davies said.

"Obviously we knew we only needed 14 and so when we got to 14 that's when the celebrations started. At one point, I couldn't find the six points we needed.

"We kept looking at the list and then Caroline Hedwall turned it around [against Ally Ewing] with that amazing finish and that was the extra half a point that we couldn't find and she found it."

Hedwall's astonishing win, having been three down with six to play, vindicated Pettersen's decision to choose the world number 122 as one of her wildcard selections.

"That's why she was one of the captain's picks because she has Solheim experience. It doesn't matter how well you're playing, Solheim Cup is a very, very different experience and she knew at that time she could turn it on.

"And we've seen her do it year after year in the Solheim and she did it again."

The European team room was full of heroes despite stumbles from winning positions by Georgia Hall and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh. Both Britons secured halves when wins seemed more likely.

Ireland's Leona Maguire landed Europe's first point with an inspirational 4&3 win over debutant Rose Zhang. The dogged Irishwoman has played every session in her two Solheims.

The 28-year-old from County Cavan has lost only once and that was when the continent were swept 4-0 in last Friday's opening alternate shot foursomes.

Maguire maxes every ounce of her game and seemed powered by the most enduring internal batteries on this extraordinarily undulating course. "Leona doesn't get tired and her caddie Dermot Byrne doesn't get tired," Davies said.

"They just want put points on the board for us. She's not one of the longest hitters, she doesn't need to be. She is so accurate, has so much heart and proved again that she is one of the best."

And as a sporting spectacle this Solheim Cup was certainly one of the best we have witnessed. But too many spectators will have returned home having endured a less than satisfactory experience.

There were ridiculous queues for understocked food outlets and no potable water for refill bottles. Early in the week many recounted stories of having food, drink and suncream confiscated by security on arrival.

There was little shade for respite from the hot weather and while the course offered spectacular holes and views, navigating it on foot was far too difficult. In truth, it was not fit for purpose.

Spectators were frequently caught in bottleneck logjams moving from one hole to the next. The appointed taxi system to ferry fans to and from the course, sitting high in the hills overlooking the Costa del Sol, was a shambles.

There were stories of spectators having to walk miles back to the town of Estepona to return to their accommodation.

Meanwhile, on television the coverage lacked the sophistication we now associate with the professional game. There were only a couple of holes with tracer technology and no yardages for shots to greens.

Captioning, especially on that frantic final day, was haphazard and inaccurate. When Ciganda settled over that crucial putt, the television screen stated it was to win the Solheim Cup.

That was wrong, it was to ensure Europe would retain the trophy. Get it right. The players did and both teams deserved a better showcase to the watching world.

We move on now to Rome and the Ryder Cup. Better resourced, the men of Europe and the US will surely enjoy golf's grandest stage and the most lavish of coverage.

Even so, this week has plenty to do to live up to the sporting drama we witnessed in Spain.

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by Colin Cameron, today at 15:15

    The BBC online coverage was pretty poor, too. On a busy Premier League Sunday and amid a rugby World Cup, easy to form the impression that priorities rested elsewhere...

  • Comment posted by Steve Harrison, today at 15:14

    I really enjoyed the event, but agree more needs to be done to showcase the women's game. That said, I thought the European team jumping up and down all over the 17th green after Ciganda beat Korda was appalling with another crucial match yet to come through. If it had been the Americans doing the same there would have been an outcry, and I thin the European team should have had more respect

  • Comment posted by Organic Farmer, today at 15:13

    The lack of on course drinking water is really concerning , but the slopes on the fairways and rough did provide a test which both teams had to handle, keeping distance control on second shots going into greens off slopes requires a high skill level . Great watch in all sessions Well done Europe.

  • Comment posted by John Allan, today at 15:12

    Too many adverts at crucial moments. I hope there is no music on the first at the Ryder Cup. Let the fans create the atmosphere

  • Comment posted by DonSimon, today at 15:09

    I agree, the coverage was poor and frenetic, rarely did we know what shot was being played, or what was required to win the hole, not to mention no notice of the current match situation or overall scorecard, meant it was difficult to get engaged in the drama, then to state it was the putt to win! I expect more from the sky coverage. I hope this gets sorted before the Ryder cup

  • Comment posted by NeilT, today at 15:09

    What do you expect from Spanish organisation?

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 15:09

    Trouble is with it being a European Team, venues have to go around Europe now and cant just be in the UK on Links courses where we know how to put on such an event. That's why the Ryder cup is in Italy this week. Probably should have gone to Valderrama for the Solheim instead of this place in the mountains, where they did such a good job of the Ryder cup some years back.

    • Reply posted by Selznic, today at 15:15

      Selznic replied:
      Laughable comment Sounds like you resent a Europe vs US match being held outside the UK?

  • Comment posted by Annette, today at 15:05

    MoveTransfer were hopeless and kept cancelling bookings. There was insufficient refreshment areas laid on and little shade. Finca Cortesin course and facilities are amazing, tough and unforgiving course to play, but well worth the green fee. I’m sure next time Spain gets it, they will seek to improve the experience for all spectators.

    • Reply posted by NeilT, today at 15:09

      NeilT replied:
      What makes you sure that Spain will seek to improve the experience for spectators next time? I'm equally sure they won't!

  • Comment posted by RamJamfoo, today at 15:02

    Course is overrated... better courses in Spain...300+ euros a round...no chance.

    Ladies hung in there to retain the cup

  • Comment posted by Freetownkudos, today at 14:52

    Confiscating suncream sounds ridiculous. Shot tracers are a relatively new invention and I didn't miss them. Great sporting drama

  • Comment posted by DMcG, today at 14:52

    What a sporting event this was. I know the coverage was well below standard but you could tell what this means to all the girls. They are as passionate as any mens Ryder cup! I think people need to get behind our girls in all sports and support them. Well done Team Europe.

    • Reply posted by adrianlittle, today at 14:59

      adrianlittle replied:
      Not sure about need, surely its personal choice - i thought it was great event but ill be significantly more interested next week

  • Comment posted by Selznic, today at 14:51

    Played the course myself on several occasions and will confirm that it’s a fantastic course and if I can play it as a 15 handicapper and get an eagle it surely can’t be ‘too technically challenging! Overall it was a great tournament please stop whining Ian😀

    • Reply posted by Annette, today at 15:05

      Annette replied:
      What tees did you play off? I’ve played it and I’m off 8.8 and it’s a tough course, huge bunkers, lots of angled lies and water coming into range.

  • Comment posted by Wildwood, today at 14:51

    As far as I am aware the TV coverage would have been by Spanish TV. Sky buy into the rights to that coverage, but are at the mercy of the broadcaster as to what is show, much as when you watch Formula One.
    That said, with the Ryder Cup this week, they put out their second string commentary team, although I am sure the annoying Paul McGinley will probably still show his face again this Friday.

    • Reply posted by adrianlittle, today at 15:00

      adrianlittle replied:
      McGinley is excellent at explaining things like a low score being a good thing

  • Comment posted by Steve T, today at 14:49

    I’m old enough to have the World Matchplay at Wentworth. The players went out of range after 7 holes and appeared again at the 13th. The modern tv sports fan is spoiled really.

    • Reply posted by adrianlittle, today at 15:01

      adrianlittle replied:
      Im sure a few early US tournaments televised in the UK had enough of a delay so some punters cashed in before it was discovered - or I dreamt it?

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 14:48

    Bermuda grass🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Tilly Hos, today at 14:46

    All of a bit of an unnecessary rant at Sky by the BBC commentator.
    Thought it was fantastic from here personally!

    • Reply posted by Tony M, today at 14:56

      Tony M replied:
      It was a rant at the Spanish host broadcaster not Sky. Justifiably as well - coverage was poor. Sky can only show what it is given.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 14:45

    It looked like a stunning course that contributed to the drama & after watching it all weekend I had no issue with the quality of the coverage. Really, who cares about stuff like shot tracing when the drama is that good? Too much emphasis is put on technology across many sports, when in reality it adds little if the product is poor & is merely gilding the lily if the contest itself truly delivers.

    • Reply posted by Oswaldcobblepot, today at 14:48

      Oswaldcobblepot replied:
      So you think the issues for the fans that were there should be ignored then?

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 14:45

    The course was a disappointment, visually unappealing, and really not worthy of any pro golf tournament, let alone the SC.

  • Comment posted by sasquatch, today at 14:44

    Fair comment. I think there was also a case that the course itself was more technically challenging than a match play venue should have been. Undulations, grass type, pin positions. Same for both teams of course, but I felt at times the players were battling the course as well as their opponents the balance wasn't quite right for me.

    • Reply posted by brianusedtobe8, today at 14:49

      brianusedtobe8 replied:
      Surely the course should be a test not a boring straight up and down no rough birdie/putting contest. I thought the balance was pretty good.

  • Comment posted by Mark Williams, today at 14:41

    Agree with others - for such a major sporting spectacle, the tv coverage and commentary was absolutely dire. I counted at least 5 occasions during the tense singles matches when the displayed score was just plain wrong - then the commentators were often correcting each other, or just waffling on. Paul McGinley was probably the worst, repeating “ this is really important” type comments.

