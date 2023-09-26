Luke Donald has Europe's 2012-winning Ryder Cup captain Jose Maria Olazabal among his vice captains this week

The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct

Luke Donald has changed Europe's opening strategy at the Ryder Cup with the hope of making a "fast start" as they try to extend a 30-year unbeaten home run against the United States.

The US enjoyed a record 19-9 win in 2021 but have not won on European soil since triumphing at The Belfry in 1993.

Europe started with the foursomes back then and will do so this week, having since preferred to open with fourballs.

"It was decided this was the best way to go," said captain Donald.

"It's really just a deep dive into statistics of the team. We feel like we have some strong foursomes pairings. We feel like we are just slightly stronger statistically in foursomes to fourballs.

"In Ryder Cups, you want to get off to an early lead. We have an opportunity to send out four strong pairings and hopefully grab an early lead."

The home side gets to choose whether to start Friday's first session with four foursomes or four fourball matches, with the other format following in the afternoon session. Saturday sees two more sessions of the team matches before Sunday's 12 singles.

The US, historically, have favoured the alternate shot format where each pair uses one ball. Europe, since 1997, have always opened with fourballs, where each player uses their own ball with the best score winning the hole.

Donald said "nothing is set in stone" over who will play with who when play gets under way on Friday morning.

He also added that statistics are playing a significant part in helping him and his vice-captains select their pairings, highlighting in particular the work Italy's Edoardo Molinari has been doing for a "number of years".

"He's worked with and still working with a number of players both on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour," said Donald.

"He works with a few guys specifically on the stats. He understands from a player standpoint, too, having played a Ryder Cup himself, the pressure and everything that goes towards it.

"He knows that numbers can make a difference. Certainly we are relying on Edoardo and his numbers, [although] not 100%, to make all our decisions. All our decisions come from instinct and gut as well as statistics."

Donald also pointed out that they have been able to gather a raft of statistics from the past three Italian Opens, which were all played at this venue, and hopes it will lead to "a successful campaign to win back the Cup".

The 2021 and 2022 Italian Open winners, Nicolai Hojgaard and Bob MacIntyre respectively, are in Europe's dozen this week, although Poland's Adrian Meronk, who triumphed here in May, did not make the cut as one of Donald's six wildcard selections to go with his six qualifiers.