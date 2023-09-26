Emotional message from caddie left McIlroy tearful

Rory McIlroy says he was left in tears after a video message from his caddie Harry Diamond was played at Monday's Ryder Cup Team Europe meeting.

McIlroy and Diamond have been friends since meeting as seven-year-olds at Holywood Golf Club and this will be their third Ryder Cup together.

"There were a lot of tears shed," said McIlroy about the personal messages received by the Europe team.

"Harry did my one, just sort of bringing us through our journey."

In an interview with BBC Sport Northern Ireland in Rome, the world number two was noticeably emotional as he spoke about Diamond's words in the video.

"From when we were kids, meeting at Holywood Golf Club when we were seven years old on the putting green to all the way through and playing amateur golf together, and now we're doing our third Ryder Cup together and everything that we've done in between that time. It's incredible.

Rory McIlroy says Europe skipper Luke Donald opted to "get all the emotion out of the way" at Monday's team meeting

"We're all here and we're all trying to play for our team-mates and our captain and our vice-captains, but then to receive a message like that and to realise how many more people that you're representing by being here, it's really, really cool.

"The other guys got messages that meant just as much to them."

McIlroy added that Europe skipper Luke Donald's approach in "getting the emotion out of the way" on Monday was different to previous captains.

"It's sort of flipped. Previous Ryder Cups we've sort of gone pretty light-hearted at the start of the week and then we get hit with an emotional bomb before we go play Friday.

"It's a little different this year.

"So it flipped a little bit and I think that was part of Luke's plan and strategy."

Whistling Straits struggles the 'catalyst' for improved form

At Whistling Straits two years ago after his final-day singles win, McIlroy tearfully lamented his performances over the opening two days in Wisconsin in a live TV interview. But the Northern Irishman has produced admirably consistent form since that, even though he has not been able to add to his tally of four majors.

McIlroy triumphed on his next start at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas and landed the Fedex Cup title last year, in addition to a series of near-misses in the majors which included a runners-up finish at this year's US Open and a share of third place in the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews.

The world number two believes his Whistling Straits struggle was the "catalyst" for his improved form.

"The way I've played this last couple of years, you could sort of trace it back to Whistling Straits and having that really low moment on Saturday.

"Then my team rallying around me. They believed in me when I didn't believe in myself to send me out [number] one, to give me the belief to go put a point on the board for Europe.

"Everything that I've done since then, you can all trace it back to that Sunday at Whistling Straits."

McIlroy says Seve Ballesteros' legacy will be one of the drivers for Europe this week

As ever, McIlroy added that Seve Ballesteros' legacy will be one of the drivers for Europe this week at the Marco Simone course.

"There's a romantic element to the Ryder Cup for Europeans in terms of Seve and how much he meant to the team.

"We rally around Seve a lot this week [Ryder Cup week] in terms of trying to play like him, trying to have an attitude like him. There are so many quotes of his in our locker room."

Ballesteros' compatriot Sergio Garcia is Europe's record points scorer with 28½ from 10 appearances but he is among the high-profile absentees for this week's match following his decision to resign from the DP World Tour after joining LIV Golf.

Other previous Europe team players who joined the breakaway tour included previous Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

This week will 'hit home' with LIV absentees

McIlroy admitted that it's "certainly a little strange not having them around".

"I think this week of all weeks, it's going to hit home with them that, you know, they are not here and I think they are going to miss being here more than we're missing them," added the Northern Irishman.

"I think this week is a realisation that the decision that they made has led to not being a part of this week, and that's tough.

"The landscape in golf is ever-changing and more dynamic, and we'll see what happens and whether they will be part of it in the future."

Amid all the turmoil that has engulfed men's professional golf since the arrival of the Saudi-backed tour, McIlroy added that the "pure competition" of the Ryder Cup is a "breath of fresh air for the sport".

"It reminds everyone of why we play the game and why you cover the game. I thought it was the same at the 150th Open at St Andrews last year. It's the same here.

"You are going out there to watch arguably 24 of the best players in the world go head to head against each other and see who's better. That's what sport is and that's what people get excited about."