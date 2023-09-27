Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bonallack guided the GB&I Walker Cup team to a rare victory over the US at St Andrews in 1971

Britain's most decorated amateur golfer and a leading figure in the sport, Sir Michael Bonallack, has died aged 88.

He won the Amateur Championship five times and twice won the Silver Medal as leading amateur at The Open.

He was playing captain in the 1971 Walker Cup when Great Britain and Ireland defeated the United States for the first time since 1938.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of Sir Michael's passing," said R&A chief Martin Slumbers.

"He made a huge contribution to golf, not only as one of the finest amateur golfers in the history of the sport but also as an extremely effective leader and administrator.

"Sir Michael was the outstanding amateur golfer of his era and his achievements in The Amateur Championship and the Walker Cup will truly stand the test of time.

"He led The Royal and Ancient Golf Club at a time of change and did so with great courage, enterprise and foresight."

He was secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews from 1984-1999 and captain of the club from 1999-2000.

Bonallack was knighted in 1998 and inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000 for his lifetime achievement in golf.

His legacy lives on as teams of 12 amateur golfers from Europe and the Asia-Pacific play for the Sir Michael Bonallack Trophy every two years.