Patrick Reed won nine times on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf

Patrick Reed has seen his $750m (£618m) defamation lawsuits against golf reporters and media outlets dismissed by a federal judge in Florida.

The 2018 Masters champion was seeking damages from 18 parties, including The Golf Channel and its commentator Brandel Chamblee.

Reed's filing claimed "calculated, malicious, false and reckless attacks" had caused him major damages.

The American lodged his complaint after joining the LIV Golf Series in 2022.

"While Reed may be frustrated at the negative media coverage he receives (some of which seems over the top), under Florida law and the First Amendment, Reed fails to bring actionable defamation claims and his cases therefore must be dismissed," US District Judge Timothy J Corrigan wrote in the court ruling.

The launch of LIV Golf, which is funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), caused an acrimonious split in men's golf as several top players were lured away to the series.

However, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreed to merge with PIF in a controversial move in June.

Reed's amended filing claimed more than 50 statements were defamatory.

"However, many of the statements are not about Reed. Some statements are about LIV Golf, of which Reed is a member, but not specifically about Reed," added Corrigan.

"Others are matters of opinion or permissible rhetorical hyperbole.

"Still others are statements of fact, the truth of which are not challenged. And Reed does not meet the required pleading of actual malice to hold the press liable for defamation."