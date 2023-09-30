Close menu

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe lead US 9½-2½ after Hovland and Aberg's record win in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments111

The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC2

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg stormed to a record Ryder Cup victory that left world number one Scottie Scheffler in tears as Europe surged further ahead.

Europe won three of the four morning foursomes in Rome to stretch their lead over the United States to 9½-2½.

Hovland, and rookie Aberg, aided by some poor play by Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, romped to a 9&7 triumph.

Max Homa and Brian Harman combined to give the Americans their first full point of the contest with a 4&2 win.

But it was scant consolation as the visitors were again trounced in the alternate shot format, amid reports of unrest in the US team.

It is understood that Patrick Cantlay has refused to wear a cap this week because he is not getting paid to play in the biennial contest. The US players were paid to play in the Presidents Cup - a Ryder Cup equivalent against a rest of the world team.

Cantlay was also the only US player to not wear a cap in their team photos.

Both he and his friend and Saturday morning playing partner Xander Schauffele also missed the US team's pre-Ryder Cup visit to the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club earlier in September.

There was no questioning their commitment on the course though, as they fought back from three down after eight holes, winning three holes in succession from the 12th, to draw level.

However, Tyrrell Hatton, who holed winning putts on the sixth and eighth holes, rolled in another on 16 to put Europe back in front and he and Jon Rahm won it on the next when Schauffele missed from four feet after the Spaniard nearly holed his tee shot.

Scottie Scheffler being consoled by his wife Meredith
Scheffler was consoled by his wife Meredith after a record Ryder Cup defeat

And there was no questioning what a record defeat meant to Scheffler either as the Texan broke down as he was driven away on a buggy.

A pushed drive on the first led to a double-bogey six and he and five-time major winner Koepka combined to bogey and double bogey the next two to hand Europe an advantage they would not relinquish.

Indeed they took full advantage with Sweden's Aberg, who only turned professional in June, hitting a pin-seeker of a tee shot that set up a win on the fourth. And the pair shared five more birdies in the next six holes to complete an extraordinary victory.

Much was written about captain Luke Donald's perceived gamble in giving Aberg a wildcard pick. But the 23-year-old has repaid the faith shown in him with two points from two matches with Hovland and Europe may well have found another successful partnership.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood continued their fine Ryder Cup week by beating Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas 2&1 in a match that the Northern Irishman felt they played better in "than getting pushed to 17".

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, he added: "I have been waiting for this opportunity for two years.

"Whistling Straits was a disappointment and I wanted to put it right and redeem myself a little bit.

"I have been able to do that over the first day and a half and now I have the opportunity to try and go unbeaten for the week."I'm in a position where I can see the finish line. We want to win both sessions today. That is our goal."

The only defeat for Europe came in match three when Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka were comfortably beaten by Open champion Harmon and his partner Homa.

It was just the third US win in the past 24 foursomes matches played over the past three Ryder Cups in Europe - the home side have won 19 and only two have been halved - and further supports Donald's decision to start with that format.

Home captains always choose between foursomes and fourballs and Europe have traditionally gone with fourballs but Donald insisted on the alternate shot matches to get "a fast start" and his plan has clearly worked.

Saturday fourballs announced

McIlroy, who is back out with Matt Fitzpatrick for the afternoon foursomes against Cantlay and Wyndham Clark, will, along with Hovland, be the only Europeans to play in all five sessions.

Hovland has 2½ points from three matches so far and he will again partner Aberg as they take on Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa in the top match.

Fleetwood is out with Nicolai Hojgaard against Homa and Harman, while Justin Rose and Bob MacIntyre take on Spieth and Thomas.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

111 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:28

    Great to see Koepka getting spanked by a bloke who only turned pro in June😆

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 11:35

      Tony replied:
      Didn't mean to down vote by they way...just hit the wrong one 🫣

  • Comment posted by coops, today at 11:34

    "It is understood that Patrick Cantlay has refused to wear a cap this week because he is not getting paid to play in the biennial contest."

    That's quite an achievement, I didn't think he could possibly be even less likeable until I read that.

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 12:21

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      Spectacular performance from Europe so far!!

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 11:51

    I feel the Cantley story just about sums up the American team and American way of life in general. Not happy unless there's money involved. Not about the team, about the individual.

    • Reply posted by thedegenerate, today at 12:39

      thedegenerate replied:
      it's not even about the individual... it's all about the $$$

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 11:38

    Poor baby Cantlay wont wear his hat because he isn’t getting paid! Like he and his colleagues dont make enough anyway! Pride used to be the preferred currency!! If that is the illness sweeping the US camp I have no sympathy!!

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 11:24

    This has just been relentless from Europe. The way Hovland and Aberg took apart the world number 1 and a five time major winner was just brutal.

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 12:21

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      Great stuff!!

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 11:40

    "It is understood that Patrick Cantlay has refused to wear a cap this week because he is not getting paid to play in the biennial contest."

    No wonder the team spirit in the USA camp looks so bad.

  • Comment posted by NC89, today at 11:29

    Europe have been Brilliant but America have been as equally awful bar 1 or 2 stand out efforts. One of which is Justin Thomas on my opinion.

    There is very few American players who can play on a European Setup where accuracy is paramount.

    These rumours about Cantlay... Even if they are not true, the team does not seem united. Too many players out there for themselves

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 11:36

      korvintage64 replied:
      Pretty despite if he has refused to wear a cap over not getting paid. Perhaps a few of his sponsors withdrawing their support might eventually help see sense.

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 11:59

    Wow, just Wow, great play again by the, obviously united, Europe team, as opposed to the split US team. Message to Cantlay, if you want paid then don't play, simple. Great player, but went down in my estimations. Playing the Ryder Cup is not about money, you are already stupidly wealthy, it is about pride in representing your country, and passion, which seems to be lacking in the US camp

  • Comment posted by Eric CartPerson, today at 11:47

    When the USA lose they will have to invent a new “world championship” that only includes Americans as they have with American Football and Baseball. So that they can ensure that they are world champions each year

    • Reply posted by Meallagh, today at 12:30

      Meallagh replied:
      The Baseball champions are the world champions. The ice hockey world championship is also not a true best on best. But Canada usually wins it with their C team.

  • Comment posted by NeverMind, today at 12:20

    As Cantlay knew before was selected he wasn't getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup, why did he not just turn down the offer??

    To get over there and start complaining smacks of massive arrogance & can't possibly be good for moral..

    I also love how (now they're getting a hammering) there's illness in the camp🤔🤔

  • Comment posted by Poke Whisper, today at 11:58

    Cantley just proves along with the split that these guys are just overpaid Prima Donna's.

  • Comment posted by Ilovepuffins, today at 12:08

    Jesus, this Cantlay muppet. Is nothing sacred anymore or is it always about the bucks? If he wanted paying he should have refused his invite. He sums up everything wrong in society/ sport today

    • Reply posted by GeoffIQ145, today at 12:22

      GeoffIQ145 replied:
      All the players are paid to wear caps on tour it's usually part of their club deal. I would think it's more a case of he doesn't like to wear a cap but when Titleist pay you 5 million a year and it includes you wear a cap then I think most would wear a cap.

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 12:15

    The glaring lack of team spirit among the Americans should be an embarrassment to that nation. 'Land of the Free' --> 'Land of the Pay Me'.

    • Reply posted by thedegenerate, today at 12:43

      thedegenerate replied:
      ...land of the FEE, and the home of the CRAVE ...

      of money, of course

  • Comment posted by David Williamson, today at 11:27

    Keep foot on the gas guys..

    Don't give them an inch, make tomorrow exhibition golf..

  • Comment posted by charlie, today at 11:47

    US team are sick - sick of getting thumped!

  • Comment posted by Seismic Simon, today at 11:43

    I love a good spanking especially when our American friends are on the receiving side.

  • Comment posted by slamdunc, today at 11:28

    Incredible performance from the European team, although the USA look bereft of any team spirit.

    Must keep the pedal down as a clean sweep in Saturdays four allspice would leave 9 1/2 - 6 1/2 would feel much different.

    2-2 sat pm please

    • Reply posted by Woodie, today at 11:40

      Woodie replied:
      3-1 or 4-0 would be even better. Just keep the foot on the pedal and blow them away.

  • Comment posted by anandav, today at 12:00

    The US players play for themselves and for big money week in, week out. Individualism is ingrained in them. They struggle to make nice for a few days play together/as a 'team'. That's why they don't prioritise playing the course prior to the competition. Tiger once asked a reporter at a Ryder media event - name Nicklaus' Ryder Cup record. The reporter didn't know. How many majors? He knew.

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 12:16

      Fartman replied:
      Name a global men’s team sport that US are world champions in? American football, baseball and basketball don’t count as nobody outside the states cares

  • Comment posted by all together, today at 11:28

    Fantastic golf from Europe, keep the foot down, Honland has been fantastic this season, come on lads.

  • Comment posted by Williams, today at 11:43

    Thinking the USA team might struggle to come 2nd here.

Top Stories

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport