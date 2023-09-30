Close menu

Ryder Cup: Europe edge closer to win over US in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct

Europe need four points from Sunday's 12 singles matches against the United States to regain the Ryder Cup after a scintillating Saturday in Rome.

The hosts hold a 10½-5½ lead and no side has come from five back to win in the event's 96-year history.

Europe dominated the morning alternate-shot foursomes, winning 3-1 to extend their lead to 9½-2½.

But Patrick Cantlay won the last two holes with birdies to eke out a point as the US took the final session 3-1.

The day ended on a sour note with Rory McIlroy confronting Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava on the 18th green amid a chorus of boos from the thousands of fans surrounding the hole.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy was annoyed that LaCava had trampled on the line of his own putt as he celebrated Cantlay sinking a 30-footer. Justin Rose and Lowry were equally upset with the American celebration as they too confronted LaCava.

McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick both missed birdie chances that would have resulted in a halved match at Marco Simone Golf Club.

The world number three was magnanimous when he spoke to the media, saying: "They played a great match, and yeah, I mean, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire."

Video footage of a still-riled McIlroy soon appeared with Shane Lowry pulling his European team-mate away from what appeared to be another confrontation.

The rest of the American players had celebrated Cantlay's final birdie by waving their caps in the air, a reference to the fact he has not worn a cap all week. It is understood he is refusing to do so amid reports he is not getting paid to play in the biennial contest. However, in his post-round news conference, he addressed that by saying "it just doesn't fit, it's as simple as that".

Rory McIlroy confronts Patrick Cantlay's caddie on the 18th green
Rory McIlroy confronts Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, on the 18th green

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

127 comments

  • Comment posted by MManagh, today at 18:14

    Listening to the day's aftermath on Sky you'd think Cantlay had pegged the overall score back to 9-7 and there was nothing more certain than an American final day turnaround. The reality is the deficit is the same as it was last night. We have a five point lead and need to win a third of the available points for the Cup. We'd have snapped hands off for that on Thursday morning.

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 18:19

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      Golf

  • Comment posted by Hoylep, today at 18:41

    Yanks and 'sporting'...never used in the same sentence since Jack's day...aggressive attitude to 'win at any cost' displayed by their caddy... pathetic.

    • Reply posted by MD03, today at 18:43

      MD03 replied:
      Speiths gamesmanship is appalling.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 18:21

    This is good for the final day spectacle. US will think they're still in it. When actually, it's over realistically. The spectacular, inspiring crowd tomorrow will will them over the line.. Europe's players will want to win convincingly after the drama and shenanigans of the last hole and take it to them tomorrow.A bit of bad feeling giving an edge to tomorrows proceedings

  • Comment posted by Walburghian , today at 18:46

    its a given that the USA do not like losing. Generally bad Sportsmen, excluding Jack Nicklaus. Dont like them spitting all over the Course & just hoping we can show them what Quality & sportsmanship is all about. THey are used to playing sterile Golf Courses with no rough 7 rewarding long Drives , even into their rough -which isnt really rough. They cannot play proper \golf \courses

    • Reply posted by al777, today at 18:49

      al777 replied:
      Since you bring it up, I'd add Payne Stewart to Nicklaus.

  • Comment posted by Cardurroch01, today at 18:12

    Top of the European singles list tomorrow should read ... Rahmbo , Mcilroy , Hovland , Hatton ....save Rose for the anchor

    • Reply posted by shaun, today at 18:15

      shaun replied:
      Definitely Rahm or Hovland out first up against Scottie…

  • Comment posted by MD03, today at 18:16

    Sky talking like the Europeans have already lost! Get a grip! Tomorrow will be a blue day with a bit to spare! GO 🇪🇺 EUROPE!

  • Comment posted by Neo, today at 18:30

    It all kicking off outside the Country Club!
    Rory not happy with Cantlay's caddie waving his cap....when Rory was lining up his putt!

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 18:39

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      And nor should he be, that was typical American gamesmanship, and unfortunately for Rory it worked.

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:17

    At least the article doesn’t say ‘only four points’ as anyone who has watched the Ryder Cup will know that the Singles are rarely as straightforward as some may expect.
    Europe are in a fantastic position and the challenge for Luke Donald and his team is to ensure that they get the balance for the matches right.

    • Reply posted by Cromwell, today at 18:19

      Cromwell replied:
      Very true. Lose the first couple of matches and four and a half will feel a long way off.

  • Comment posted by Sixp, today at 18:47

    5 point lead at this point, only in our wildest dreams.

    Finish the job.

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 18:40

    Europe have to much quality to lose from this position. Of course you have to be wary of the opposition but you also have to be confident as well. It is a fantastic position, one that they would have dreamed of yesterday morning.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 18:18

    Anything can happen… history is there to be broken… I hope it doesn’t, but you never know
    It probably won’t, but compelling viewing whatever. Well done the European lads for putting us in such a strong position

    • Reply posted by johnr, today at 18:22

      johnr replied:
      Done and dusted. Over with 6 matches to complete

  • Comment posted by Neo, today at 18:35

    Europe is still in the driving seat.....our Players are better off the Par 4 and 5 tees!

    Go Europe Go!!!

  • Comment posted by roniplayer, today at 18:50

    Why do Sky keep apologising every time there is some overheard swearing? They must have done so about 50 times today. It is meaningless, given that it can't be unsaid, and is out of their control anyway. And who are the snowflakes who are supposedly offended by it?

  • Comment posted by SuperBryan, today at 18:50

    See this is what happens when you play in a proper, fair golf environment. Last time in the US, the yank fans were making all sorts of noises to disrupt the European players as much as possible. Can always trust Americans to never play fair because they suck at all sports bar the sport they play against themselves

  • Comment posted by Cortalini, today at 18:40

    Strange day, I thought McIlroy and Fitzpatrick beat themselves ?

    • Reply posted by Robinarabia, today at 18:44

      Robinarabia replied:
      Fitz was hopeless.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 18:35

    Halved the day and retained a 5 point lead.

    Europe's to lose.

  • Comment posted by Robinarabia, today at 18:43

    Europe v USA in a UFC cage tomorrow. Caddies and wives too!

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 18:52

    Most of the fans are a bunch of drunken idiots and the bad behaviour is now spilling over to the players and caddies. Everyone needs to calm down a bit.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 18:38

    US hopes will briefly flicker, but Europe romp home. That little niggle coming in will fire up our boys even more.

  • Comment posted by ricky53, today at 18:49

    Brings out the worst in human beings when flags and faux patriotism rear their ugly heads.

