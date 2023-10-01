Close menu

Ryder Cup: Tears of joy as Rory McIlroy says row fired up Europe's victory charge

Last updated on

Rory McIlroy
McIlroy won four Ryder Cup matches for the first time

Rory McIlroy fought back tears of joy instead of disappointment after a career-best performance helped Europe regain the Ryder Cup in Rome.

McIlroy's singles victory over Sam Burns ensured he won four matches in the contest for the first time as Europe beat the United States 16½-11½.

Having won his first three matches, McIlroy lost his fourball on Saturday and was involved in an angry exchange with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava over his celebrations, which later continued in a car park.

"I needed that to fuel me and not let it take away from what has been a great week," he said.

McIlroy, 34, added: "I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and, in a way, it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies."

He also dismissed reports on Sunday that LaCava had apologised for the behaviour which enraged him on Saturday evening.

The four-time Major winner was livid after LaCava continued to celebrate a brilliant putt by Cantlay on the 18th green near the Northern Irishman, who was preparing his own effort to tie a tense and crucial fourballs match.

McIlroy was later filmed ranting in the car park of the Marco Simone Golf Club, and having to be led away by team-mate Shane Lowry.

American media said LaCava requested to see McIlroy on Sunday morning to apologise and clear the air, but the European hero denied any meeting took place.

Asked about it following his 3&1 singles win over Burns, McIlroy added: "I haven't met Joe."

Victory for Luke Donald's side inflicted a seventh straight away defeat on the US.

McIlroy felt he had let his team-mates down in their 2021 Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits after suffering three heavy losses before beating Xander Schauffele in the singles.

He later broke down in tears during a television interview and admitted he could not wait for a shot at redemption in Rome.

McIlroy fought back more tears as he added: "I just wanted to win another point for Europe.

"Ever since Whistling Straits I was so disappointed in my performance there, so to come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me.

"It's a great bounce back after Whistling Straits. The team we have is incredible. It's a young team that I think will be around for a long time."

Viktor Hovland had put the first European point on the board with victory over Collin Morikawa, before Jon Rahm birdied the 18th to snatch half a point from a gripping opening contest with world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Cantlay then held off a battling Justin Rose to close the gap, but McIlroy defeated World Match Play champion Burns and Tyrrell Hatton beat Open champion Brian Harman to take Europe to within half a point of victory.

They were made to wait as victories for Brooks Koepka, Max Homa and Schauffele kept the contest alive.

But when Tommy Fleetwood won the 16th to go two up with two to play against Rickie Fowler, Europe were guaranteed the half point required and the celebrations began.

