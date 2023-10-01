Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct

Luke Donald endured a "rollercoaster of emotions" as Europe regained the Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion in Rome.

With Europe needing four points from Sunday's 12 singles matches to beat the United States, Tommy Fleetwood won the 11th game to pass the 14½ required.

And with hundreds of fans crammed round the edge of the 18th green, Ireland's Shane Lowry wrapped up a 16½-11½ win.

"It looked good early but then looked like it could be a bad day," Europe captain Donald told BBC Sport.

"Our guys hung in there like I knew they would. The first two days were key to us to building our lead.

"The Americans are so strong in singles but we were 12 strong. Everyone contributed. I just love these guys - you need your superstars to show up and they did.

"I've put everything into it and I'm just so glad they were able to win."

Donald's mantra all week was about getting off to a "fast start" and his players had delivered on Friday and Saturday, winning both morning sessions 4-0 and 3-1 as Europe built a 10½-5½ lead to take into Sunday.

And the Englishman, who won all four Ryder Cups he contested as a player, stacked the top singles matches with his best players.

The plan seemed to be working with European blue flooding the scoreboards as they led in five of the top six matches.

World number four Viktor Hovland delivered the first point, racing three up after six against Collin Morikawa before sealing a 4&3 win.

But it was the top match that was providing all the drama.

World number three Jon Rahm was taking on top-ranked American Scottie Scheffler in a heavyweight contest that was the Ryder Cup in microcosm, ebbing and flowing as the momentum switched between the pair.

Rahm was two ahead after five, then Scheffler punched back with three birdies in the next six holes to sneak one ahead after 11.

The intensity increased as Rahm birdied the next two to retake the lead; Scheffler retaliated with successive birdies of his own to claim the next two.

But the American was unable to deliver the knockout blow, missing from 15 feet to win the match on the 17th.

And when Rahm cosied a putt from about 60 feet to six inches on the last, it proved enough to win a half point and put Europe 12-6 ahead.

World number two Rory McIlroy and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton added two more points, seeing off Sam Burns and Open champion Brian Harman respectively to take Europe to 14 points and on the brink of regaining the trophy they lost so heavily at Whistling Straits in 2021.

