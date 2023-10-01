Close menu

Europe regain Ryder Cup with win over United States on dramatic day in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC Two

Luke Donald endured a "rollercoaster of emotions" as Europe regained the Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion in Rome.

With Europe needing four points from Sunday's 12 singles matches to beat the United States, Tommy Fleetwood won the 11th game to pass the 14½ required.

And with hundreds of fans crammed round the edge of the 18th green, Ireland's Shane Lowry wrapped up a 16½-11½ win.

"It looked good early but then looked like it could be a bad day," Europe captain Donald told BBC Sport.

"Our guys hung in there like I knew they would. The first two days were key to us to building our lead.

"The Americans are so strong in singles but we were 12 strong. Everyone contributed. I just love these guys - you need your superstars to show up and they did.

"I've put everything into it and I'm just so glad they were able to win."

Donald's mantra all week was about getting off to a "fast start" and his players had delivered on Friday and Saturday, winning both morning sessions 4-0 and 3-1 as Europe built a 10½-5½ lead to take into Sunday.

And the Englishman, who won all four Ryder Cups he contested as a player, stacked the top singles matches with his best players.

The plan seemed to be working with European blue flooding the scoreboards as they led in five of the top six matches.

World number four Viktor Hovland delivered the first point, racing three up after six against Collin Morikawa before sealing a 4&3 win.

But it was the top match that was providing all the drama.

World number three Jon Rahm was taking on top-ranked American Scottie Scheffler in a heavyweight contest that was the Ryder Cup in microcosm, ebbing and flowing as the momentum switched between the pair.

Rahm was two ahead after five, then Scheffler punched back with three birdies in the next six holes to sneak one ahead after 11.

The intensity increased as Rahm birdied the next two to retake the lead; Scheffler retaliated with successive birdies of his own to claim the next two.

But the American was unable to deliver the knockout blow, missing from 15 feet to win the match on the 17th.

And when Rahm cosied a putt from about 60 feet to six inches on the last, it proved enough to win a half point and put Europe 12-6 ahead.

World number two Rory McIlroy and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton added two more points, seeing off Sam Burns and Open champion Brian Harman respectively to take Europe to 14 points and on the brink of regaining the trophy they lost so heavily at Whistling Straits in 2021.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

599 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:42

    Watching US coverage here in Canada, every excuse in the world being used for losing!

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 16:47

      NeverMind replied:
      Well if the cap fits🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 16:36

    A great win, soured yet again by disgraceful gamesmanship from the USA.

  • Comment posted by HMS Hood, today at 16:44

    Nothing and I mean nothing beats beating the USA and exposing their cry baby sportsmen...

    • Reply posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 16:46

      Whisky and Chips replied:
      50 countries against 1... a rather shallow victory really

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 16:44

    Cantlay looks like he has had the ability to smile surgically removed. What an unbelievably sour character!!!! So glad they lost!!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:04

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Lets hope he manages to find a cap that fits his massive head

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 16:40

    Very enjoyable few days for those of us who only casually follow golf. Great competition that gets people interested, and some quality play. Nice to wipe the smug look of the Americans though, in any sport!!

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:39

    Good! Even in golf, Europe's fans are not necessarily well behaved, but the American fans & the American players? No Class, as the Motorhead song went... ;-)

    • Reply posted by Wishfairness4all, today at 16:42

      Wishfairness4all replied:
      That's right: American fans misbehave whilst the Europeans are in high spirit...

  • Comment posted by nev800, today at 16:41

    What a tee shot on the 16th by Tommy Fleetwood. Absolute class.

  • Comment posted by Graycus, today at 16:35

    Wonderful, well done boys.

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 16:41

      Viva Espana replied:
      Go Europe! Love the shirts!

  • Comment posted by RamJamfoo, today at 16:38

    Well done guys...but why did Sky not cover the last 3 ties?

    • Reply posted by old scouse, today at 16:48

      old scouse replied:
      I said that to my husband. We only saw the last shots

  • Comment posted by davelemedici, today at 16:41

    A brilliant team effort with everyone contributing a point or at least half point over the 3 days. So happy for Bob McIntyre a loyal hard working European tour player who won 2.5 points overall, but absolutely delighted for all 12 and Luke Donald and his team, roll on 2 years time when we do the 2peat

  • Comment posted by Flooch, today at 16:41

    The Americans lost this on the first day, when they were rusty, with most of them not having played for 5 weeks. No doubt they cared, but not enough to prepare properly & they don't like travelling outside the USA. However, it will be tough for Europe to win in the raucous bear pit that is New York.

    • Reply posted by Norse Norwegian , today at 16:54

      Norse Norwegian replied:
      On a 32 year winning streak in Europe so they can afford an occasional loss across the pond

  • Comment posted by Spud500, today at 16:36

    Hats off to the Europeans

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 16:39

    Brilliant

    Just brilliant

    Wonderful format for Golf

    Golf the winner as well as Europe of course

  • Comment posted by pmccarter, today at 16:39

    Thoughts and prayers with all the anti Rory cheerleaders perennially on here

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 16:45

    I’ll bet Poulter, Garcia and Westwood are happy with their decisions to sit on top of a pile of Saudi cash, rather than be part of this experience. Not!!!!

    • Reply posted by David, today at 16:47

      David replied:
      Crying all the way to the bank.

  • Comment posted by Fermis Paradox, today at 16:37

    Well done Luke Donald and the entire Europe team. A fantastic match that kept on the edge of our seats to the last few minutes. Brilliant team spirit.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 16:39

    Can't beat beating the Americans as sometimes not the most sporting. A wonderful occasion. Congratulations Europe 🇪🇺

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 16:39

    Tommy ans Shane. 2 of the most likeable players in golf. Brilliant win team

    • Reply posted by YasyMeva, today at 16:44

      YasyMeva replied:
      Tommy, yes. Lowry less so...

  • Comment posted by Gus, today at 16:36

    Spanked!

    • Reply posted by YasyMeva, today at 16:47

      YasyMeva replied:
      Don't want to know what you did instead of watching the golf...

  • Comment posted by Ayu, today at 16:42

    That 'caps' a bad weekend for Team USA

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 16:46

      NeverMind replied:
      Hats off to you for that comment😉😉

