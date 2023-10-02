Luke Donald has now won all five of his Ryder Cup appearances as a player and captain

Luke Donald "would consider" staying on to captain Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Donald won the Ryder Cup four times as a player and he captained the team to glory in Rome on Sunday.

Europe claimed a 16½-11½ victory against the United States, leading to chants of "two more years".

"Well obviously I appreciate that from the players. We had a great week together. It is a long process; this is not an easy job," Donald said.

"I certainly haven't given it [staying on as captain] really any thought yet. It's something I would have to sit down and think about. Of course I would consider it. I'm trying to enjoy this moment right now, enjoy this victory, and then we'll see what happens in the future."

Bernard Gallacher was the last European to serve consecutive terms - losing two and winning once between 1991 and 1995.

The 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black in New York.

Former world number one Donald, 45, said: "Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that.

"Obviously going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron, those fans are extremely passionate. It would be a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment."

The latest win stretches Europe's unbeaten home record beyond 30 years and also means the past five Ryder Cups have been won by the home side.