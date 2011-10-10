British gymnast Daniel Keatings suffers a dramatic fall from the high bar and slips from the pommel horse as Great Britain's men's team struggle in the World Championships in Japan.

The male gymnasts, who needed a top-eight finish to secure Olympic qualification, could only finish 10th and must now to qualify at July's Olympic test event.

Louis Smith delivered a flawless pommel horse routine to keep GB's hopes alive and says the team are pleased with their performance, despite several errors.

