Great Britain's Sam Oldham wins high bar silver medal in Russia
Great Britain rounded off their best-ever showing at the European Gymnastics Championships with Sam Oldham winning silver in Sunday's high bar final.
The 20-year-old scored 15.133 to finish second behind Russia's Emin Garibov (15.433) and complete GB's five-medal haul in Moscow.
Max Whitlock led the way with a gold, silver and bronze while Dan Keatings also won a gold medal.
"The first high bar medal for Britain, it's amazing," Oldham told BBC Sport.
"I knew on landing that I'd done a good routine but it's not until you see your name on the scoreboard you believe it."
The Nottingham-based gymnast performed three big release and catch moves and dismounted with only the smallest step forward and celebrated with a knowing fist-pump towards the crowd as he pushed Bulgarian Aliaksandr Tsarevich into third.
Ashley Watson was the team's other medal hope in the final but the 20-year-old fell during his routine and finished in last place with 12.833, while Ruby Harrold finished sixth in the beam final.
Oldham, who was part of the history-making GB men's squad who won team bronze at the London Olympics, had also finished fifth in Saturday's floor final, with Whitlock taking gold to become GB's first-ever European champion at the event.
"I'm not going to lie, Saturday was really difficult because really I should have taken a medal [on the floor] so I was pretty disappointed," Oldham continued.
"I did things a little differently, I didn't really watch the other guys but I was aware there were a lot of mistakes and that made me a bit more nervous.
"I'm so pleased to have my own senior medal now and to have that under my belt is great for the future."
Whitlock's historic success completed a personal three-medal haul after in the all-around event and bronze in the pommel horse.
GB's other medal came courtesy of Keatings's gold in the pommel horse.
Head coach Eddie Van Hoof told BBC Sport: "I'm over the moon and [this is] above our expectations.
"It's the first major competition of the Olympic cycle so it was a good measure of where we're at moving on from London and we've really set the benchmark for the campaign ahead."
Many of the British squad will now take a short break from the sport before returning to training in the coming months as they build up to the World Championships which begin in September in Antwerp, Belgium.