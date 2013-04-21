Great Britain's Sam Oldham wins high bar silver medal in Russia

Great Britain gymnast Sam Oldham

Great Britain rounded off their best-ever showing at the European Gymnastics Championships with Sam Oldham winning silver in Sunday's high bar final.

The 20-year-old scored 15.133 to finish second behind Russia's Emin Garibov (15.433) and complete GB's five-medal haul in Moscow.

Max Whitlock led the way with a gold, silver and bronze while Dan Keatings also won a gold medal.

"The first high bar medal for Britain, it's amazing," Oldham told BBC Sport.

"I knew on landing that I'd done a good routine but it's not until you see your name on the scoreboard you believe it."

Britain's medal haul Max Whitlock: Gold on floor, silver in all-around and bronze on parallel bars

Gold on floor, silver in all-around and bronze on parallel bars Dan Keatings: Gold on pommel horse

Gold on pommel horse Sam Oldham: Silver on high bar

The Nottingham-based gymnast performed three big release and catch moves and dismounted with only the smallest step forward and celebrated with a knowing fist-pump towards the crowd as he pushed Bulgarian Aliaksandr Tsarevich into third.

Ashley Watson was the team's other medal hope in the final but the 20-year-old fell during his routine and finished in last place with 12.833, while Ruby Harrold finished sixth in the beam final.

Oldham, who was part of the history-making GB men's squad who won team bronze at the London Olympics, had also finished fifth in Saturday's floor final, with Whitlock taking gold to become GB's first-ever European champion at the event.

"I'm not going to lie, Saturday was really difficult because really I should have taken a medal [on the floor] so I was pretty disappointed," Oldham continued.

"I did things a little differently, I didn't really watch the other guys but I was aware there were a lot of mistakes and that made me a bit more nervous.

"I'm so pleased to have my own senior medal now and to have that under my belt is great for the future."

Whitlock's historic success completed a personal three-medal haul after in the all-around event and bronze in the pommel horse.

GB's other medal came courtesy of Keatings's gold in the pommel horse.

Head coach Eddie Van Hoof told BBC Sport: "I'm over the moon and [this is] above our expectations.

"It's the first major competition of the Olympic cycle so it was a good measure of where we're at moving on from London and we've really set the benchmark for the campaign ahead."

Many of the British squad will now take a short break from the sport before returning to training in the coming months as they build up to the World Championships which begin in September in Antwerp, Belgium.