Japan's Kohei Uchimura wins his fourth straight world all-round title at the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp.

Uchimura won the event with a score of 91.900 to win gold, with countryman Ryohei Kato taking silver and Germany's Fabian Hambuechen claiming bronze.

Great Britain's Max Whitlock narrowly missed out on a medal after finishing fourth.

Available to UK users only.