Great Britain's men fail to retain their team title as they clinch silver at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Sofia.

Max Whitlock was the stand-out performer for Great Britain as his pommel horse display helped secure a combined score of 265.953, while Russia won gold with 267.959.

The final day of the Championships will see Team GB compete for the apparatus title, with coverage starting at 12:50 BST on the Red Button and BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.