BBC Sport - European Gymnastics: Great Britain's men win European team silver

GB men claim Euro team silver

Great Britain's men fail to retain their team title as they clinch silver at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Sofia.

Max Whitlock was the stand-out performer for Great Britain as his pommel horse display helped secure a combined score of 265.953, while Russia won gold with 267.959.

The final day of the Championships will see Team GB compete for the apparatus title, with coverage starting at 12:50 BST on the Red Button and BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories