Louis Smith: British gymnast apologises for comments about judges

Smith won Olympic pommel horse bronze in Beijing in 2008 and silver in 2012, when he also won bronze in the team event

Three-time Olympic medallist Louis Smith has apologised after comments he made about the judges at the recent British Championships led to a rebuke by the national governing body.

Having lost out on gold to Max Whitlock, Smith tweeted: "I am actually really bitter. The cut is open and deep and the judges are rubbing salt in it."

British Gymnastics issued a statement saying he was "extremely remorseful".

Smith, 26, said he realised it was wrong to have "aired my frustrations".

He added: "Having had time to cool off and following conversations with British Gymnastics, who have helped me see the consequences of my actions, I realise the way that I expressed my feelings was wrong and it should never have happened.

"I want to say sorry to my team-mates, to my fans, to the judges involved and to British Gymnastics for any offence caused."