World Gymnastics Championships: Liverpool to stage 2022 event

Liverpool will host the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, it was announced on Monday.

The event will be held at the Echo Arena, which held the British Championships in 2011.

"What an exciting year it's going to be with the 2022 Commonwealth Games also taking place on home soil," said British Gymnastics chief Jane Allen.

Sports Minister Tracey Crouch added: "This is fantastic news for Liverpool and the whole country."

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be hosted by Birmingham.