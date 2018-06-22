Rhys McClenaghan's coach made redundant two weeks before gymnastics World Cup

Luke Carson watching Commonwealth gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan iin training

Luke Carson, coach of Commonwealth gold medal-winning gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, has been made redundant by Rathgael Gym in Bangor.

The pair have been based at the gym since Carson's appointment as an elite performance manager and head of men's artistic gymnastics in 2014.

BBC Sport NI understands that Carson has been given three weeks notice and left his post today.

McClenaghan won Northern Ireland's only gold of the Games on the pommel horse.

Carson's departure from Rathgael comes two weeks before McClenaghan is due to compete in Mersin in Turkey at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup on 6 July.

The Newtownards native became a coach following a gymnastics career which included appearances at the Commonwealth Games, European Championships and World Championships.

Under Carson's guidance McClenaghan secured one of the upsets of this year's Commonwealth Games by beating Olympic champion Max Whitlock to the gold medal.

BBC Sport NI has contacted the board of the gym, which is run as a charity, for comment. Recent communication to gym members by the board have highlighted financial pressures as an ongoing concern.