Max Whitlock: Double Olympic champion headlines British squad for Europeans

Whitlock won team gold with England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock will headline a 10-strong British gymnastics squad for next month's European Championships in Glasgow.

The 25-year-old will return to the Hydro Arena where he won his first world pommel horse title in 2015.

Injured Olympic bronze medallist Nile Wilson misses out but five other Commonwealth champions are included.

"Competing in Glasgow brings back amazing memories for me," said Whitlock.

"Every gymnast in the British team has proven themselves on the biggest stage and as a team I'm confident that we can be successful again against Europe's best."

In the men's squad, Whitlock is joined by fellow Gold Coast gold medallists James Hall, Dominick Cunningham and Courtney Tulloch, as well as 2017 British champion Joe Fraser.

Two-time European bars champion Rebecca Downie headlines the women's squad, in which she is joined by Commonwealth champions Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton, as well as British champion Kelly Simm and Commonwealth silver medallist Lucy Stanhope.

The Glasgow 2018 European Championships will take place from 2-12 August, with six sports competing in the Scottish city while athletics will take place simultaneously in Berlin, Germany.

It marks the first time it has been held as a multi-sport event.

GB team

Men: Max Whitlock, James Hall, Dominick Cunningham, Courtney Tulloch, Joe Fraser

Women: Rebecca Downie, Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Kelly Simm, Lucy Stanhope