Rhys McClenaghan: NI gymnast wins World Cup gold in Turkey

Rhys McClenaghan has won the men's pommel horse final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Turkey.

The Newtownards native scored 14.150 to claim his second World Cup gold medal.

McClenaghan endured a turbulent build up to the tournament, leaving his training base last month after his coach Luke Carson was made redundant.

Ireland team-mates Adam Steele and Andrew Smith earlier finished in fifth and sixth place in the floor final.

Great Britain's Frank Baines took silver in the pommel while bronze went to Justin Karstadt of Canada.

The 19-year-old won Northern Ireland's only gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

After leaving Rathgael Gym, who cited "significant financial challenges" as the reason for making Carson's position redundant, McClenaghan was forced to train in his back garden.

He was then offered training facilities in Dublin by Sport Ireland and Gymnastics Ireland in order to continue preparations for the tournament.

McClenaghan, who won gold in the same event in Croatia last year, qualified for the final with the third best score (13.850) on Friday.

Steel (13.7) and Smith (13.1) missed out on a medal in the floor final which was won by Turkey's Ahmet Onder.