Bryony Page: Olympic trampoline silver medallist wins bronze at World Cup on return

Page became the first British woman to win an Olympic trampoline medal with her silver at the 2016 Games

Olympic trampoline silver medallist Bryony Page won World Cup bronze for Britain on her return from long-term injury.

The event in Switzerland on Sunday was her first international competition since winning silver at Rio 2016.

"My rehab from ankle surgeries has been a long and challenging process," said the 27-year-old.

"I have been looking forward to this moment for a long time. I am just so happy it has gone well."

Page scored 55.120 to take bronze with team-mate Kat Driscoll scoring 54.930 to finish fourth.

She added: "It has given me confidence that I can compete at the level I want to again and now I can't wait for the next competition and opportunity to represent my country again."