The Charity Commission has confirmed to BBC Newsline that it's "aware of, and is looking into, a number of governance matters in relation to Rathgael Gymnastics Club".

The Bangor gym was until recently the training base for the Commonwealth champion Rhys McClenaghan but his coach has been made redundant and the gymnastics star has been forced to relocate to Dublin.

In a statement to BBC Sport, the board of Rathgael admitted the gym has encountered “significant financial challenges” and that “structural changes are being made to safeguard the gym’s future".

McClenaghan's coach Luke Carson and his parents were among those unhappy at the lack of answers the club's recent annual general meeting.