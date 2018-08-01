European Championships 2018: Becky Downie pulls out with injury

Becky Downie won two gold medals in the European Championships in 2014 and 2016

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August

British gymnast Becky Downie has pulled out of the European Championships after injuring herself in training.

The 26-year-old will be replaced by Taeja James, who joined up with the squad in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Downie sustained the unspecified injury while dismounting the beam and has been withdrawn as "a precaution" before being fully assessed.

She won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and is a two-time European champion.

At last year's event in Romania, she damaged ligaments when she dislocated her elbow.

Downie tweeted: "There is bad luck and then there is my luck. Can't quite believe this is happening again but I guess my time is just not right now.

"Sending all my love to both our GB teams and thanks to everyone for all the continued support. Positive vibes only."