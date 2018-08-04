BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Netherlands beat Great Britain to bronze in women's artistic gymnastics team final
Netherlands pip GB to gymnastics team bronze
Great Britain suffer heartbreak in the women's artistic gymnastics team final as Sanne Wevers' performance on the uneven bars gives Netherlands bronze after Lucy Stanhope had put GB in contention for a medal.
