European Championships 2018: GB fourth in women's team gymnastics final

Netherlands pip GB to bronze in women's artistic gymnastics team final

Great Britain fought back from a poor showing on the beam to finish fourth, just two marks shy of a medal, in the women's team gymnastics event at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Their line-up of Kelly Simm, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Alice Kinsella, Lucy Stanhope and Taeja James slipped to sixth after the beam, but impressive showings on the floor and vault saw them claw their way up the standings.

Russia defended their European title, with France second and the Netherlands taking bronze.

"We definitely showed such fight as a team. I'm absolutely gutted with my beam, but the girls have done so well to pull together," Simm told BBC Sport.

Britain were without Olympic bronze medallist Amy Tinkler, European all-around champion Ellie Downie, two-time European apparatus champion Becky Downie and world bronze medallist Claudia Fragapane.

Simm and Fenton will compete for medals in individual finals on Sunday.