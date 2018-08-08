European Championships 2018: Rhys McClenaghan targets medal in Glasgow

Media playback is not supported on this device Focus is solely on my routine - Rhys McClenaghan

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan says he is eyeing a podium finish at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The gymnast faces competition in the pommel horse category from Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock and reigning European champion David Belyavskiy.

McClenaghan won Northern Ireland's only gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in April.

Ireland's senior men's gymnasts are in qualifying action at 14:00 BST on Thursday.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a successful year so far despite being effectively forced out of his training base at Bangor's Rathgael Gym just two months after his Commonwealth triumph.

Despite the adversity McClenaghan claimed a in July, having trained for the event in the back garden of his family home.

"Anything that happens outside the gym stays there," insisted McClenaghan.

"I have got medals on my mind but in the competition I will be focusing on my routine."

McClenaghan has been training in Dublin with long-time coach Luke Carson in the lead up to the European Championships.

"If Rhys gets a personal best and goes through clean, then there is a definite chance of a podium finish," said Carson.