Focus is solely on my routine - McClenaghan
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says he is not concentrating on anyone other than himself before he competes at the European Championships on Thursday.
The 19-year-old won gold on the pommel horse at the Commonwealth Games in April and is expecting to challenge for a podium finish in Glasgow.
He faces competition from the likes of Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock and European champion David Belyavskiy.