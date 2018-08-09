European Championships: McClenaghan posts impressive qualifying score

McClenaghan won Northern Ireland's only gold at the Commonwealth Games

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan scored an impressive 15.266 on the pommel horse in the artistic gymnastics qualifying round at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old from Newtownards won gold at the Commonwealth Games with a score of 15.100.

McClenaghan's pommel score is currently the highest in the competition.

He will have to wait until the final qualifying round on Thursday concludes before his final berth is confirmed.

The last of three qualifying subdivisions begins at 18:30 BST at the SSE Hydro.

Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock and Russia's David Belyavskiy, the reigning European champion, will both compete in the final session.

The pommel final takes place on Sunday with the top eight qualifying scores advancing.

While not certain until qualification is complete, McClenaghan's score should be enough to see him safely into the final.

Whitlock and McClenaghan both finished with the same score at the Commonwealth Games in April but it was the County Down native that took gold thanks to better execution.

McClenaghan's Ireland teammate Adam Steele scored 13.033 on the pommel in Glasgow.