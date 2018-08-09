BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Rhys McClenaghan delighted with 'solid' routine
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says his pommel horse routine in the qualifying round at the European Championships "couldn't have gone any better."
The 19-year-old from Newtownards scored a personal best 15.266, better than his Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning score of 15.100, and has the highest score of the first two qualifying divisions.
The score should see McClenaghan comfortably qualify for Sunday's final.