European Championships 2018: Great Britain's men's gymnasts win silver in team final

Britain's men's gymnasts are announced to the crowd in Glasgow

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Great Britain's gymnasts won silver in the men's team final as Russia were crowned European champions in Glasgow.

The British team - Max Whitlock, James Hall, Joe Fraser, Courtney Tulloch and Dominick Cunningham - finished with a score of 253.362, 3.898 points shy of Russia's winning mark.

Great Britain had led after the first two rotations - the floor and the pommel horse - but slipped from the top of the standings after the rings.

France came third with 246.928 points.

Victory marked Russia's third successive European gold medal in the team event.

After five rotations, Great Britain trailed Russia by just 1.132 points with only the high bar to go.

But falls from Cunningham and Hall - two of several on the apparatus during the final - saw that deficit increase.

More to follow.