Joy for McClenaghan's parents after Glasgow gold
Rhys McClenaghan's mother Tracy says it's been a "totally nuts'" year after the teenager follows up his Commonwealth gold by winning the European pommel horse title.
The 19-year-old from Newtownards scored a personal best score of 15.300 to secure the gold medal for Ireland in Glasgow.
His coach Luke Carson also praised McClenaghan and highlighted his mental strength when performing.