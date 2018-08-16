Thriving off fear the key to gold - McClenaghan

Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says the fear to produce his best on the pommel horse was key to winning the European Championships gold medal in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old was speaking at an official homecoming in the Co Down town and it comes four months after his gold at the Commonwealth Games.

McClenaghan is now aiming to make it three golds in 2018 when he competes World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Qatar.