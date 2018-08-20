Simone Biles wins record fifth US all-around title as comeback continues

Simone Biles became the first woman to win all four event titles since Dominique Dawes in 1994

Olympic champion Simone Biles became the first woman to win five US Women's Gymnastics Championships all-around titles and wore an outfit to show her support for survivors of sexual abuse.

The 21-year-old American is continuing her comeback after a two-year break.

In January she was among more than 100 gymnasts to say they were abused by ex-United States team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar received a prison sentence of up to 175 years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct.

Biles said the teal leotard she wore during Sunday's event was the designated colour for survivors of sexual abuse.

"It is for the survivors," she told ESPN. "I stand with all of them, and I think it's kind of special to unite."

Biles announced in November 2016 she would be taking a break from the sport because her body "needs a rest", adding that she wanted to "go out, have fun and really just embrace the moment".

On Sunday, less than a month after returning to competition, she became the first woman since 1994 to win all four disciplines on her way to the overall prize.

Biles' total of 119.850 gave her a 6.55-point margin of victory over nearest challenger and reigning world champion Morgan Hurd.

"I've been back for only nine months. I'm so proud of myself," said Biles on Twitter.