USA Gymnastics chief Kerry Perry steps down after nine months in charge

USA Gymnastics is searching for an interim replacement for Perry

USA Gymnastics chief executive Kerry Perry has resigned just nine months after taking up the role.

She had been criticised for her handling of the fallout from the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

Former team doctor Nassar was jailed for life after being found guilty of abusing more than 250 athletes including Olympic champion Aly Raisman.

Perry's exit also comes after senior coach Mary Lee Tracy quit on Saturday, just three days into her role.

Appointing Tracy to a senior coaching role angered some victims, after the coach made comments in 2016 where she described Nassar as "amazing".

"I want to thank Kerry for her leadership under very difficult circumstances," Karen Golz, chair of USAG said.

"In the wake of horrific events that have impacted our athletes and the entire gymnastics community, USA Gymnastics has made progress in stabilising itself."

The Nassar criminal case had already resulted in former USGA chief executive Steve Penny leaving in March 2017.

USGA is yet to appoint an interim CEO, with a search committee to find a permanent replacement for Perry also due to be set up.