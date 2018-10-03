European and Commonwealth pommel horse champion Rhys McClenaghan says there is no reason why he cannot continue his winning form at the World Championships in Doha next month.

McClenaghan, 19, says he will "compete against his sporting heroes" when he aims for his third gold medal of 2018.

"I've nowhere near peaked," said McClenaghan. "Even if I take this world title, there's going to be so much more after this - I can promise you that."