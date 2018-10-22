Watch World Gymnastics Championships live on the BBC

Media playback is not supported on this device Whitlock wins world pommel gold

World Gymnastics Championships Venue: Doha, Qatar, Dates: 25 October-3 November Coverage: Watch live coverage across BBC TV, online & the BBC Sport app from 29 October.

The 48th World Gymnastics Championships takes place in Doha, Qatar from 25 October to 3 November.

BBC Sport has live coverage of the event from Monday, 29 October across BBC TV, online and the mobile sport app.

The competition is the first stage of the qualifying process for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Who is in Britain's team?

Great Britain's 2017 European all-around champion Ellie Downie will compete for the first time since having ankle surgery in August last year and April this year.

Commonwealth Games team silver medallists Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton and Kelly Simm are also in the British women's team.

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock leads the men's team, along with Dom Cunningham, Joe Fraser, James Hall and Brinn Bevan.

Olympic medallist Nile Wilson will miss the tournament after picking up a finger injury in training.

BBC TV coverage

All times GMT and subject to changes.

Monday, 29 October

Men's team finals

13:00-15:00 - BBC Two

14:55-16:30 - BBC Red Button

13:00-16:30 - Connected TV and online

Tuesday, 30 October

Women's team finals

13:00-15:30 - BBC Two

Wednesday, 31 October

Men's all-around final

13:00-16:15 - BBC Two

Thursday, 1 November

Women's all-around final

13:00-15:30 - BBC Two

Friday, 2 November

Men's floor, pommel horse and rings finals

Women's vault and uneven bars finals

13:00-17:00 - BBC Two

Saturday, 3 November

Men's vault, parallel bars and horizontal bars finals

Women's beam and floor finals

13:00-16:45 - BBC Two

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.