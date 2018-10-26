World Gymnastics Championships: GB men into team final in Doha

Brinn Bevan in action for Great Britain

Great Britain's men finished fifth in qualifying to reach the team final at the World Championships in Doha.

Max Whitlock, James Hall, Brinn Bevan, Dom Cunningham and Joe Fraser totalled 249.836, despite some errors on floor and high bar.

Four British men reached the individual finals, with two-time world champion Whitlock topping the pommel standings.

Hall and Bevan will also compete in the all-around final while Cunningham sealed a place in the vault final.

Winning a medal in Monday's team final would also secure GB a Tokyo Olympics berth.

"I think as a team everyone can be happy with their job today," Whitlock told BBC Sport. "There's a lot we can learn and improvements we can make for the final."

Hall got the team off to a good start on floor with 14.333, the first of four scores of 14-plus on his way to a total of 83.198.

"There was a bit of nerves today but it was just about getting out there and into that competition mindset," said Hall. "Anything above 14 at a major international, I'm pleased with that."

Olympic champion Whitlock could only manage 13.966 on floor and missed the final cut. However, on pommel he posted 14.966 to maintain his bid for a third successive world title.

"Floor I'm quite happy with but I need to go back and reflect on where the judges marked me down," said Whitlock.

"But pommel, I'm really pleased with - a big sigh of relief."

Bevan, a late replacement for the injured Nile Wilson, scored best on vault and parallel bars on his way to 81.291 over the six pieces.

European champion Cunningham fell short on floor but performed two excellent vaults, averaging 14.616.

GB's women have their qualifying session on Sunday.